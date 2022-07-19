New Windows 11 Security Update Brings System Problems Again

Update KB5015814 is causing problems with installing and running apps

The most recent Windows 11 security updateidentified by the code KB5015814 is repeating the history of previous operating system changes and creating headaches among users. At the same time that it corrects important gaps, it is also generating error messages on your installation and resulting in boot loops in specific cases.

Another common issue affects applications that depend on the .Net Framework 3.5 to work, which may not open after the update. The momentary solution found so far is disable the technology during the installation process or turn off programs like Malwarebytes anti-malware while the update is performed.

Update KB5015814 is also bringing problems to Microsoft Edge browserthat can become unresponsive when IE mode is turned on. In this case, the only current solution available is to use a Windows 11 restore point to go back to a state where the update has not yet been applied.

Malwarebytes is investigating the case

In a message sent to The Register website, Malwarebytes confirmed that “a small number of users” is facing problems during security patch installation. The company assured that an investigation of the situation has already begun and is trying to reproduce the issues internally to find a solution.

“If anyone suspects they are experiencing this situation, the simple solution is to temporarily disable Malwarebytes by right-clicking the tray icon and choosing Exit from the menu. You can restart the app after the updates are applied. No need to uninstall”, stated the company.

Until the moment Microsoft has yet to comment on the issue.which joins a number of recent issues related to updates to the Windows 11. At the beginning of the month, the company launched the KB5014668 patch intended to fix previous system crashes which, interestingly, also presented a series of flaws in its release.

Source: The Register