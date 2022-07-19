Nubank CHANGES the rules of the game and releases BRL 50 in July via card

Who tries to pass a credit card should keep an eye on the offer Nubank. The digital bank decided to change the rules of the game and started to offer the purple one – nickname given to the fintech – also for those who have a low score and do not have a solid financial history. This fact is not common among financial institutions.

Generally, when applying for a credit card, banks carry out extremely rigorous analysis, which ends up creating obstacles for those who are taking their first steps in financial life or who have their finances shaken. Seeking to change this scenario, Nubank created the credit card with a limit of R$ 50.

Nubank launches credit card with a limit of BRL 50

Customers with a low credit score, or who have just come from a negative credit score, may find it difficult to approve a credit card application. This is because it is common to have financial obstacles due to fragility in the ability to pay.

Trying to reverse this situation and democratize access to banking services, Nubank offers the card with a limit of R$ 50. The idea is to allow the user to build a relationship of trust with the bank, which can increase purchasing power in this modality. of the purple gradually.

Many customers who have already received this version of the card had their limit increased after good use of the tool, which, it is worth remembering, is also exempt from annual fees.

Did you receive the Nubank card with a limit of R$ 50? Check out 5 tips to turbocharge the limit faster

Customers who received the low limit card can take the following actions to increase their purchasing power. Check out: