Nubank launches novelty and customers can now buy cryptocurrencies

O Nubank does not stop announcing news about investments. This Monday, 18th, one of the largest digital banks in the country announced the expansion of the service that allows the purchase and sale of cryptocurrencies inside the app fintech at any day and time.

Read more: Nubank announces new digital account and displeases customers; see changes

The resource Nubank Crypto was released in May, however, the function was gradually released. It is only now, in July, that all the bank’s customers have access to the resource through the application – which makes it possible to monitor the balance and possible gains and losses of the investment with just a few clicks.

Cryptocurrencies from BRL 1

On its official blog, the fintech explained that Nubank’s proposal is to show users that the cryptocurrency market should not be complicated. The idea is to facilitate the understanding of this new type of investment for anyone.

In the announcement made by Nubank, customers can buy cryptocurrency fractions by spending values ​​from BRL 1.

Nowadays, Nubank offers in its application only negotiations for the purchase and sale of assets Bitcoin and Ethereum. They currently represent 60% of the crypto market share. New assets will be available soon, the digital bank revealed.

Is it possible to withdraw cryptocurrencies?

Not. According to Nubank, only the functions of buying, selling and holding cryptocurrencies are available in the app. Withdrawals have not yet been released. In this case, bank customers cannot send or receive digital currencies from other wallets.

In addition, the bank warned that the cryptocurrency market is volatile, with high chances of price fluctuation both up and down. Thus, the recommendation is that the Nubank Cripto service is intended for those who already have a financial reserve and want to diversify their asset portfolio.

How to buy cryptocurrencies on Nubank?

Those interested in buying cryptocurrencies at Nubank should access the digital banking application and follow the following steps: