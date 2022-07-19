In Mexico, Nubank reached a mark in 18 months that took 5 years in Brazil. See now the growth of fintech on Mexican soil

In an interview with Reuters, David Vélez, president of Nubank, announced that the largest fintech in Latin America is exceeding growth expectations in Mexico. “We thought it would be difficult to beat Brazil’s growth rates in Mexico, but now we see operations there with higher growth rates,” he explained.

Within a year and a half, Nu Mexico reached 2.1 million customers, equivalent to 2.2% of the country’s adult population. In Brazil, Nubank announced in the first quarter that, after nine years of growth, its customers reached 53.9 million, or about 30% of the adult population. Read on and understand the rapid growth of the roxinho in Mexican soil.

Nubank surprises and growth soars in Mexico

Currently, fintech is the largest issuer of new credit cards in Mexico after 18 months of operation, while in Brazil the mark was reached in a period of 5 years.

Vélez said that Mexico’s financial sector is not as competitive as Brazil’s. According to a survey by the Comisión Nacional Bancaria y de Valores, almost 90% of Mexicans do not have access to a credit card.

Now, fintech investors like Berkshire Hathaway, Warren Buffett, and SoftBank Group Corp. expect to accelerate growth in Mexico with the bulk of a $650 million loan in April to expand international activity.

Although Vélez says he is disappointed with the drop of almost 60% of Nubank’s shares this year, he says that the entire tech sector is suffering. The CEO is hopeful, and stated that “there is a great opportunity for growth in the country”.

Optimistic, Vélez said he was not worried about the increase in defaults, which remained “artificially low” during the pandemic. Nubank has US$12 billion in deposits, about four times the loan portfolio, reducing risk. The institution also has large cash positions with IPO proceeds.

Image: Miguel Lagoa / Shutterstock.com