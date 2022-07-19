Nun breaks kiss between two actresses during photo shoot

posted on 07/19/2022 11:49



(credit: Instagram @serenaltair/ reproduction)

A nun interrupted a photo shoot in Naples, southern Italy, to separate two actresses who were kissing.

The scene was recorded by makeup artist Roberta Mastalia, who was working on the photo shoot, and shared on social media by actress Serena de Ferrati. She and Kyshan Wilson are the protagonists of the TV series mare fuori, which is available at Netflix.





In the video, you can see when the nun interrupts the scene. “What are you doing? No! It’s the devil!” she told her. The nun made the sign of the cross.