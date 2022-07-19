One more! Corsair also launches new gaming monitors

The new XENEON 32UHD144 and XENEON 32QHD240 models combine image quality with high refresh rates

one day after NZXT reveal that it was entering the monitor market, yet another manufacturer known for its PC peripherals revealed news for the segment. THE corsair announced this Tuesday (19) the launch of a upgrade to XENEON lineconsisting of two options with 32-inch screen and high refresh rates.

The first of the new options is the model CORSAIR XENEON 32UHD144which brings 4K resolution and maximum refresh rate of 144 Hz. The option XENEON 32QHD240 lowers the display resolution to the format QHD (2560×1440 pixels)but increases the maximum refresh rate to 240 Hz.

The screen is the main differentiator between the monitors, which share characteristics such as 1 ms response timethe use of display technology Quantum Dot and the support to 100% sRGB and Adobe RGB color spaces. Corsair also revealed that the screens feature HDR600 technology supportwhich guarantees high contrast ratios and support for a wide color gamut.

AMD FreeSync and NVIDIA G-Sync support is guaranteed

The manufacturer also revealed that the XENEON 32UHD144 and XENEON 32QHD240 models will bring USB Type-C connections, Display Port 1.4 and an integrated USB 3.1 hub. The 4K model also comes with two HDMI connections in 2.1 standardwhile the version with UHD screen brings two HDMI 2.0 connections.

Both arrive in stores with AMD FreeSync certification and technology compatibility NVIDIA G-Sync, which promise to reduce screen tearing and a gaming experience with less latency. Corsair also supplies both devices with its warranty against dead pixels and official support for a period of three years after purchase.

So far, however, the company has not yet revealed the suggested prices for the monitors., nor when they should hit the stores. Corsair debuted the XENEON range in late 2021 with the model 32QHD165which brought similar characteristics to the new models, combining a QHD resolution display with 165 Hz refresh rate, HDR 400 and 1 ms response time.

