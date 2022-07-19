Operation 404 reaches around 2,000 pirated websites and apps in Brazil

Over its four years of existence, the so-called Operation 404 would have already taken down nearly 2,000 piracy websites and apps across Brazil. It has collaboration between the Brazilian police and the anti-piracy company Nagra and is focused on illegal IPTV services. To be more specific, in the period between 2019 and 2022, there were 1,022 websites and 720 pirated apps that fell. So far, there have been four phases of the operation – one per year. In the case of the one held in 2022, 226 pages and 461 apps were taken down.

In one of the most recent initiatives, in June, the authorities even carried out searches in the metaverse. At the time, four channels of illegal transmissions and 90 videos were removed. Nagra would have made a major contribution to the success of Operation 404 – name referring to the page not found error. In partnership with the organization Alianza, the company took down 300 piracy apps between September 2019 and August 2020.

Her work also helped to dismantle 593 pirated IPTV services between September 2020 and August 2021, as well as remove around 9,500 illegal IPTV playlists between September 2019 and August 2021. Despite having the work done all this time, Operation 404 is not yet over and is expected to increase the numbers further in the coming months. What is your assessment of Operation 404 and the results it has achieved over the last few years? Comment with us!

Source link