Orange Pi 5 brings octa-core chip and up to 32 GB of RAM to face Raspberry – Tecnoblog

A card capable of running Android and Linux. But not. We are not talking about a new Raspberry Pi model. The novelty of the time is the Orange Pi 5. With an octa-core chip and up to 32GB of RAM, the device was recently announced. The plan, it seems, is to compete for space with the Raspberry Pi 4 Model B.

Orange Pi 5 (image: reproduction/Orangi Pi)

To be exact, the Orange Pi 5 chip is the Rockchip RK3588Swhich has four 2.4 GHz Arm Cortex-A76 cores (performance) and four 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55 cores (energy efficiency).

The chip’s features are complemented by a Mali-G610 MP4 GPU and a neural processing unit (NPU) for artificial intelligence tasks.

The amount of RAM varies between 4 and 32 GB of LPDDR4/4x. Storage is guaranteed with a 32GB eMMC module and a microSD card slot.

It’s a good set of hardware. To top it off, connectivity is also interesting. The Orange Pi 5 brings Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0, as well as HDMI 2.1, Gigabit Ethernet, USB-C and USB-A (conventional) ports, for example.

All this and more on a board that measures 100 x 62 mm.

Overall, we can expect the Orange Pi 5 to perform on par with a mid-range smartphone. Not by chance, the device has official support for Android 12 and Debian 11 (but it shouldn’t be difficult to install other Linux distributions on the new one).

Judging by the specifications, the Orange Pi 5 appears to face the Raspberry Pi 4 Model B, although the Orange Pi 4 appeared much earlier for this purpose.

It would not be an unprecedented move, in any case. In June, Orange Pi announced a device that clearly came to compete with the Raspberry Pi 400 “keyboard/computer”. I’m talking about the Orange Pi 800.

I welcome this type of dispute, after all, this is a segment that does not have many competitors. And between the two of us, I’m amused by the fact that both organizations have fruit-based names.

About the Orange Pi 5, we need to talk about prices. The problem is that sales of the device have not yet started. The amounts to be charged are still unknown, therefore. I would bet on competitive prices, but, because of the hardware, higher than the initial $35 charged for the Raspberry Pi 4.

As a release forecast, Orange Pi only reported “soon”.

Orange Pi 5 — data sheet

chip : octa-core Rockchip RK3588S with Mali-G610 MP4 GPU

: octa-core Rockchip RK3588S with Mali-G610 MP4 GPU RAM : 4, 8, 16 or 32 GB of LPDDR4/4x

: 4, 8, 16 or 32 GB of LPDDR4/4x Storage : 32GB eMMC, microSD support

: 32GB eMMC, microSD support connectivity : USB-A 3.0 (1), USB-A 2.0 (2), USB-C 3.1 (1) with DisplayPort 1.4, HDMI 2.1 (1), Gigabit Ethernet (1), Blutooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 6, 3.5mm for headphones

: USB-A 3.0 (1), USB-A 2.0 (2), USB-C 3.1 (1) with DisplayPort 1.4, HDMI 2.1 (1), Gigabit Ethernet (1), Blutooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 6, 3.5mm for headphones Operational system : Android 12 or Debian 11

: Android 12 or Debian 11 Others : 26 expansion pins (including 15 GPIO pins), reset button, status and power LEDs, three UART pins for debugging, MIPI camera interface

: 26 expansion pins (including 15 GPIO pins), reset button, status and power LEDs, three UART pins for debugging, MIPI camera interface dimensions : 100 x 62 mm

: 100 x 62 mm Weight: 46 g

