Pacheco: ‘Safety of the polls and the smoothness of the process can no longer be questioned’

Speech by the president of the Federal Senate refers to Jair Bolsonaro’s meeting with ambassadors to talk about the insecurity of electronic voting machines

WILTON JUNIOR/ESTADÃO CONTENT

President of the Federal Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG) stated that there are questions about electronic voting machines that need to be overcome



the president of Senate Federal, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), used his social networks this Monday, 18, to punctuate his disagreement with the doubts raised by the president. Jair Bolsonaro (PL) in a meeting with ambassadors. The congressman said that contradiction and divergence are pillars of a strong democracy, but that truisms need to be overcome. “The security of electronic voting machines and the smoothness of the electoral process can no longer be questioned. There is no just cause and reason for this. These questions are bad for the Brazil under all aspects”, said the parliamentarian. Pacheco took the opportunity to emphasize that the National Congress will respect the “faithful result of the will of the people”. The speech in question refers to the meeting that the Chief Executive promoted with the presence of Brazilian ambassadors. At the event, Bolsonaro again questioned the security of electronic voting machines, classifying them as “failures” and “unaudible”.