Palmeiras corners the CBF. He wants to show that São Paulo’s classification was unfair. Require lines that show Calleri impeded – Prisma

Demeaning the classification of São Paulo.



And show how unfair the elimination of the Copa do Brasil was.

These are the goals of the Palmeiras board.

The club’s management became more angry and gained more arguments when they officially received, today, the letter from the CBF that confirms, through the Arbitration Commission, that there was an important error when the video referees did not draw the offside line in the launch to Calleri, who ended up suffering a penalty from Gustavo Gómez, in the decisive game of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil.

From all the angles exposed on TV and on the internet, the São Paulo player was offside. It was the penalty goal that reduced the score to 2-1 and took the dispute for the spot in the quarters to penalties.





What Palmeiras is publicly demanding – its press office made a point of revealing to journalists – is that the CBF Arbitration Commission use the technology it has to draw the offside line, which the VAR did not draw. And expose Calleri’s impediment.

This action will not cause the game to be void, since there was no “error of law”, that is, the rules were not violated due to assumed ignorance. Just because of the “carelessness” of the video referees Emerson de Almeida Ferreira and Marcus Vinicius Gomes, linked to the Minas Gerais Football Federation.

The request is unusual. And it can have as a side effect, in addition to belittle the classification of São Paulo and show the injustice that was committed with Palmeiras, publicly humiliate the CBF Arbitration Commission itself.





The audios released have already done that. By demonstrating that Emerson and Marcus were apparently so moved by the penalty committed by Gustavo Gómez in Calleri that they forgot to analyze the offside position of the São Paulo striker.

Palmeiras had three questions in the letter they sent to the CBF regarding the arbitration in the fateful match on Thursday of last week. An alleged penalty by Diego Costa on Dudu, which the Arbitration Commission guaranteed did not happen. The allegation that Calleri pulled Gustavo Gómez before the penalty. Situation that was also denied.

But there was no escaping the interpellation in relation to the undrawn offside lines.

The CBF Arbitration Commission is cornered.

If answering Palmeiras is not possible, he will face resistance from the management of the São Paulo club, who believe that, by the images of the game, the impediment may be evidenced.

If the answer is positive and the lines denounce the offside, it will be demoralizing for the CBF itself, for the Arbitration Commission, which chose the professionals who would work in such an important game.

The hypothesis that, after drawing the lines, it is demonstrated that the São Paulo striker was in legal conditions is considered “impossible” by the Palmeiras dome.

The CBF is in check.

The São Paulo board says it doesn’t care.

The classification for the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil was achieved. In the heart of Allianz Parque.

And nothing Palmeiras does will change history…



