Paris shooting leaves one dead and four injured; a man was arrested

One person died and four others were injured after two gunmen opened fire in Paris, France, tonight. Local police said one of the suspects was arrested and the other is on the run.

The gunmen “got out of a vehicle and targeted people sitting on the terrace of a bar,” officials said. The crime took place in the 11th district of the French capital, which was the target of terrorist attacks in 2015.

INFO ALERT – Une fusillade vient d’avoir lieu dans un bar à chicha du 11e arrondissement de #Paris. Une personne et morte et 4 ont été blessées. Un suspect a été interpellé grâce aux clients, un second est en fuite. (via @ClementLanot) pic.twitter.com/sPeeie9A77 — Mediavenir (@Mediavenir) July 18, 2022

François Vauglin, mayor of Paris’ 11th arrondissement, said the incident took place in a “shisha bar”, or hookah, where patrons themselves managed to detain one of the suspects.

In an interview with AFP, the owner of a restaurant near the bar described the moments of horror: “We saw a car arrive, they came out with a gun, it looked like a machine gun, they fired and fled. I just had time to tell people to get in. Everyone ran away.”

According to the witness, identified only as Antoine, the attack lasted “from 20 to 30 seconds” and something about the crime “made it clear that it was a reckoning and other businesses would not be affected”.

*With AFP