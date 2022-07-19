Part 2” is made official with a photo from the set

The return to Arrakis is near! For those who enjoyed the award-winning film by Denis Villeneuve, “Dune”, get ready because the sequel finally, that already had been announced previously, had its filming started. The news was announced through the official Twitter account of the film, which shared the first behind-the-scenes image.

Pre-production was done in Italy and now principal photography has begun in Budapest, Hungary. “We are running. Production on Dune: Part Two has begun,” the Twitter account shared. The film’s clapperboard bears the inscription “Long live those who fight”, a traditional battle cry of the Fremen people. See below:

Written by Frank Herbert, considered a classic of science fiction literature, “Dune” tells the story of Paul Atreides, a brilliant and talented young man born with a great destiny beyond his understanding. Atreides discovers that he must travel to the most dangerous planet in the universe to secure the future of his life, family and people. As malevolent forces erupt in conflict over the most precious resource in existence, a commodity capable of unlocking humanity’s greatest potential, only those who can master their fear will survive.

“Dune: Part 2” will pick up the story of the first film from where it left off, with Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) and Lady Jessica (Rebecca Ferguson) forced to venture across the Arrakis desert in search of Fremen help after having their family exterminated by the Harkonnens.

And of course, with the official start of filming, more details about “Part 2” of the feature were released, including its official synopsis, as well as more details on the cast and crew behind the camera. And to start with a flourish, according to information released by Varietythe film’s synopsis reads:

“This film sequel will explore the mythical journey of Paul Atreides as he joins Chani and the Fremen on a warpath of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Faced with a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he works to prevent a terrible future that only he can predict.”

Warner Bros. and Legendary also confirmed the return of the cast, headlined by Timothée Chalamet as Paul Atreides. The Oscar nominee will once again be joined by Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Javier Bardem, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista, Charlotte Rampling and Stephen McKinley Henderson. The studios also confirmed previously reported cast additions, which include Austin Butler as the notorious Feyd Rautha and Christopher Walken as the Emperor, as well as Florence Pugh, Léa Seydoux and Souheila Yacoub.

The first part of Villeneuve’s “Dune” premiered last October in theaters and on HBO Max to critical acclaim. The film grossed $108 million at the US box office and $401 million worldwide. “Dune” was nominated for 10 Oscars, including best picture, and won the award for score, sound, editing, photography, production design and visual effects.

The studios also confirmed the following staff for “Dune: Part 2”: cinematographer Greig Fraser, costume designer Jacqueline West, makeup, hair and prosthetics designer Donald Mowat, composer Hans Zimmer, production designer Patrice Vermette, editor Joe Walker, visual effects supervisor Paul Lambert and special effects supervisor Gerd Nefzer.

The sequel will feature Denis Villeneuve directing. “Dune: Part 2” is scheduled to premiere on November 17, 2023, the same day as the prequel “The Hunger Games – The Song of Birds and Serpents”.