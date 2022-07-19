Police find body of person responsible for cameras at club where PT died

Security guard Claudinei Coco Esquarcini, 44, one of the directors of the Associação Recreativa Esportiva Segurana Fsica de Itaipu (Aresf), was found dead in Foz do Iguau (PR), where the murder of the municipal guard and treasurer of the PT took place, Marcelo Arruda, on June 9. The cause of death still unknown.
Another security guard of the Association, named José Augusto Fabri, said in a statement to the Civil Police of Paraná that the permission to see the cameras was not a common procedure and stated that Claudinei was responsible for allowing access to the images of the monitoring cameras of the club where Arruda was dead.
Arruda’s defense clarified that the guard could have passed on images of the celebration to the federal criminal police, who would later commit the murder. Claudinei knew police officer Guaranho, former director of Aresf and accused of being the author of the murder of Marcelo Arruda.
The Secretariat of Security of Paraná (SPP-PR) reported a report by Correio Braziliense that Claudinei threw himself from an overpass in the municipality where he lives. Security camera footage shows the guard alone, moments before he jumps off the flyover. The case continues to be investigated by the Civil Police of Medianeira.
The Public Ministry of Paraná (MPPR) also informed the Correio that it is still not possible to say that there is a relationship between the death of Claudinei and the murder of Marcelo Arruda. “If it is found, during the course of the investigation, that the case has any relation to the death of Marcelo Arruda, the MP will analyze what measures to adopt”, they say in a note.