Police find body of person responsible for cameras at club where PT died

PT Marcelo Arruda was murdered at his birthday party by federal criminal police officer Jorge José Guaranho (photo: Reproduction/Social Media) Security guard Claudinei Coco Esquarcini, 44, one of the directors of the Associação Recreativa Esportiva Segurana Fsica de Itaipu (Aresf), was found dead in Foz do Iguau (PR), where the murder of the municipal guard and treasurer of the PT took place, Marcelo Arruda, on June 9. The cause of death still unknown.

Claudinei would have been “responsible for providing passwords” for the security cameras at Aresf and would have allowed federal criminal police officer Jorge José Guaranho, accused of being the author of the PT’s murder, to see the images of the victim’s birthday party, which had the theme a celebration of the Workers’ Party. Guaranho was at a barbecue at another club when he watched the scenes of Arruda’s party.

Another security guard of the Association, named José Augusto Fabri, said in a statement to the Civil Police of Paraná that the permission to see the cameras was not a common procedure and stated that Claudinei was responsible for allowing access to the images of the monitoring cameras of the club where Arruda was dead.

Vigilante Claudinei Coco Esquarcini, 44, jumped from an overpass, according to investigations (photo: Reproduction/Social networks) Arruda’s defense clarified that the guard could have passed on images of the celebration to the federal criminal police, who would later commit the murder. Claudinei knew police officer Guaranho, former director of Aresf and accused of being the author of the murder of Marcelo Arruda.