Prime Video will gain new interface with Top 10 and navigation bar

After years of user complaints, the navigation interface of Prime Video will be changed by amazon. according to deadlinethe change takes place from this week on the streaming platform application on various electronic devices, including products such as the fire stick and Smart TVs, in addition to android. iOS and web browsers will have to wait a little longer.

The first big change to notice will be visual, swapping the tile columns of content for a carousel-like flow through the available titles. The new design should emphasize the platform’s original productions, such as the hit the boysin addition to helping the user to identify available titles without the need for additional payment.

Another great novelty will be the addition of a Top 10, similar to the one available on Netflix. However, there is not much detail on the criteria for displaying the list, or whether there will be more than one selection per region, for example.

Another useful tool that will be absorbed by Prime Video is the side navigation bar, aligned to the left of the screen in TV apps. It will feature six main pages: Home, Shop, Search, Live TV, Free with Ads, and My Stuff. There will still be sub-navigation options to facilitate searches promoted by users.

