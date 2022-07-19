Problem! Vasco confirms that the team’s highlight will be embezzlement against Ituano

Vasco

Cruz-Maltino enters the field on Tuesday night, the 19th, to face the São Paulo team for the 19th round of Serie B

Maurício Souza will not be able to count on Figueiredo in the duel between Vasco and Ituano (Photo: Daniel RAMALHO/CRVG)
O Vasco da Gama enters the field on the night of this Tuesday, the 19th, at 9:30 pm, in São Januário, to face the Ituanofor the 19th round of the Serie B of the Brazilian Championship. O Maltese Cross comes from defeat in the competition.

O hill giant had a much lower yield against the Sampaio Correa in the last round. For most, the lack of young people Andrey Santos and Figueiredo made a big difference to the performance of the Carioca team.

the steering wheel Andrey Santos, which was suspended, returns. However, the club, through its press office, confirmed what the fans would not like to hear. After revealing that Figueiredo had not trained this Monday (18) due to pain, he will really be absent.

Figueiredo felt pain in the myotendinous junction of the left calf, is being evaluated by the DESP and will undergo an imaging exam. The result will be out in the next few days.

O Vasco released the related for the duel against Ituano. In addition to the young highlight, the club still has two more casualties. the attacker Getúlioedema in the adductor longus muscle of the left thigh, and the Chilean midfielder palacesundergoing physical reconditioning, are low.

