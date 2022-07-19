PSG offers Neymar to Manchester City, but English club refuses, says newspaper | french football

Paris Saint-Germain approached Manchester City in search of a transfer of forward Neymar to the English team. Pep Guardiola’s team, however, declined the offer. The information was published this Tuesday by the newspaper Le Parisien and later released also by radio RMC.

According to the report, PSG intended a negotiation that involved changing players. City, however, did not open talks. The onslaught of the French team took place in recent weeks. Neymar is with the Paris squad in Japan for a series of three friendlies.

1 of 1 Neymar, at PSG training in Japan — Photo: Koji Watanabe/Getty Images Neymar at PSG training in Japan – Photo: Koji Watanabe/Getty Images

Neymar’s future has been the subject of several speculations in the European press this transfer window. PSG is going through a moment of transition, with new football management, and club president Nasser al-Khelaïf has made it clear that he wants a new attitude from the squad. In an interview with the newspaper Marca, the Catari manager avoided guaranteeing the permanence of shirt 10.

Neymar, however, has no intention of leaving Paris Saint-Germain. He recently activated a clause in his contract with the club, which extended the bond until 2027. according to ge found, the striker is not considering a move before the World Cup and wants to stay at Paris.

The new PSG coach, Christophe Galtier, made at least two public statements in support of the Brazilian number 10: in your presentation is at recent interview with the newspaper L’Equipe. The coach assured that he has the striker in his team.