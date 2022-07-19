Raphael Veiga says how he faced mistakes at Palmeiras and warns: “I’ll keep taking the penalty” | palm trees

Holder of Palmeiras in the 1-0 victory over Cuiabá, this Monday, midfielder Raphael Veiga recalled the recent mistakes he had in penalty kicks, two of them in the elimination in the Copa do Brasil, against São Paulo, at Allianz Parque .

Participating in sportv’s “Bem, Amigos!” program shortly after the game, Veiga explained how he approached the current moment and said he was calm: he continues training and will continue to take Palmeiras penalties whenever there is an opportunity.

– I said that, when I had a streak of 20 and who knows how many penalties, I never thought I was better, I’m not the best, and also when I missed two I’m not the worst. I always try to keep a balance in my life, otherwise we are very hostage to praise and criticism. We have to be aware of who we are, it’s not because I turned 24 that I was the best, it’s not because I lost two that I’m the worst – said Veiga.

– I’ll keep hitting, taking a penalty is taking a risk, and I’ll always see the glass as half full – he added.

Veiga also spoke about the importance of the victory against Cuiabá, which returned the leadership of the Brasileirão to Palmeiras and ended a short fast of three games without wins in the competition.

– Always important to win, at the beginning of the championship we set a goal, you know that, especially at home, you have to win as many games as possible, for the rest of the championship it is important, things start to taper off, you have to win each time more games. This victory was important, it gave more confidence. Important for us to continue walking the steps and winning titles.

Palmeiras returns to the field next Thursday to face América-MG, at 8 pm (GMT), at Independência, for the 18th round of the Brasileirão.

