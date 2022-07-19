Related to Cruzeiro, Stnio sees himself ‘more ready’ after stint in Torino

photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro Stnio was listed and can wear the celestial shirt again this Wednesday Cruzeiro’s option for the game against CSA, this Wednesday (20), at 19:00, for Serie B, striker Stnio, 19, sees himself “more ready” to wear the celestial shirt after spending time with Torino, from Italy.

Formed at Toca da Raposa I, he was assigned to the Italian club in 2021 and returned to the celestial club at the beginning of the month. After some activities with his new teammates, Stnio was already referred by coach Paulo Pezzolano for the game at Rei Pel, in Macei-AL.

“I’m very happy to have come back, even more after being away for a while, having gained experience there. I hope to help in the sequence of the championship and I’m very happy”, said the player.

“I grew a lot as a person, but also in football. I learned a lot from players already on the Italian National Team. It was a very good experience and I believe I will come back more mature and even more ready to help,” he added.

For the Torino under-19 team, Stnio played 29 matches and scored six goals. J for Raposa’s professional team, in 2021, there were ten games and no goals scored. He was in four Serie B matches last year.

At Cruzeiro de Pezzolano, Stnio will fight for space on the team with Waguininho, Vitor Leque Luvannor and Jaj. The last one, however, is in the medical department due to an injury to his left knee and still has no date for his return to the pitch.

In addition to Stnio, Cruzeiro already has three other reinforcements guaranteed for the 2022 sequence. They are defender Lus Felipe, ex-PSV, from Holland, left-back Marquinhos Cipriano, who was at Sion, from Switzerland, and striker Bruno Guimares, ex-Famalico, from Portugal.