Resident Evil: Netflix series could have Lady Dimitrescu in the next seasons

The Resident Evil series debuted on Netflix with record audiences, taking Stranger Things off the throne and becoming the most watched show in 50 countries. However, the critics and the public did not receive well the production, which was massacred by the fans. Even so, this will not be an impediment for the production to be renewed for the second season, with the presence of famous characters from the video game franchise.

The first season of Resident Evil ended with five hooks for the next season and the showrunner explained why. He doesn’t just expect a second season, but several that encompass the main chapters of the franchise, even the most recent ones. In an interview with Polygon, Andrew Dabb said:

Throughout the series, I want to bring it all. I want Lady Dimitrescu, the plant monster, everything, but at the same time, I want it done gradually and responsibly.”

However, before that happens, two classic characters could show up next season. He quotes Jill Valentine and Claire Redfield and one would wonder how they would react to the plot events. One of the biggest complaints from fans of the Netflix production is that Dabb cites the classic characters, but the series is completely different from the games and when it brings well-known figures, such as Albert Wesker, they are totally different from the video game versions. Andrew Dabb is known as the writer of the series Supernatural, a series that ran for multiple seasons, so it is expected that he will have more advanced planning for the Netflix series. In the plot, years after the viral outbreak that triggered the world apocalypse, Jade Wesker struggles to survive among the infected and vows to bring down those responsible. The series stars Lance Reddick (John Wick) as the iconic Albert Wesker.

