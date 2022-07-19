Responsible for the cameras of the club where PT was murdered is found dead

Jorge Guaranho invaded PT party Marcelo Arruda after seeing images from the security cameras of the place (Photo: Reproduction)

Security guard Claudinei Coco Esquarcini, one of the directors of the Associação Recreativa Esportiva Segurança Física de Itaipu (Aresf), was found dead in Foz do Iguaçu, where the PT treasurer, Marcelo Arruda, of the municipality was murdered. The information is from the Metrópoles portal.

Claudinei was found dead last Sunday (17) in the city of Medianeira, also in Paraná. According to the police, he had committed suicide. The information was confirmed to the portal both by the Civil Police of Paraná and by the defense of Marcelo Arruda’s family.

The man would be “responsible for providing passwords” to the security cameras at the place, where Marcelo’s birthday was celebrated on July 9.

Jorge Guaranho, who shot Marcelo Arruda, saw the images of the security cameras during a barbecue in which he participated and, after seeing the recording, went to the place of the party, where he offended those present. Then he came back and shot Marcelo.

According to Metrópoles, another Aresf guard, José Augusto Fabri, stated in a statement that it was not common for him to give permission for other people to see the security camera footage. He cited Claudinei Coco Esquarcini as responsible for allowing access to images of the place where Marcelo Arruda was killed.

To the portal, the defense of the treasurer of the PT of Foz do Iguaçu stated that the guard could have been responsible for showing the images of the birthday party, whose theme was the Workers’ Party, to Jorge Guaranho.

Jorge Guaranho, who was also hit during the fight, is in a serious condition in hospital and has been in preventive detention.

Man who kicked Guaranho was a Bolsonarista

Upon learning of the murder of Marcelo Arruda, PT treasurer in Foz do Iguaçu by a Bolsonarista, President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) criticized “PT” for kicking the killer, Jorge Guaranho. Bolsonaro’s speech, however, was contradicted by the victim’s brother: the individuals filmed kicking the bolsonarista were also supporters of the president.

Keep reading

“The guy who kicked the guy down there is a Bolsonarista,” said Luiz Arruda, Marcelo Arruda’s brother, in an interview with TV Globo’s Fantástico program.

“It wasn’t just a PT environment, it was a birthday environment. The theme my brother chose this one”, declared the brother. He was responsible for renting the space, as a birthday present for Marcelo.