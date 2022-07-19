Rishi Sunak was the most voted in the fourth round to elect British prime minister | World

Former finance minister Rishi Sunak has maintained his lead in the race to become the next British prime minister to replace Boris Johnson. In the four rounds he had, including this Tuesday (19), he took first place in all of them.
International Trade Secretary Penny Mordaunt remained in second place in the initial four rounds, but Liz Truss, the foreign minister, gradually narrowed the vote gap. Former minister Kemi Badenoch was eliminated for being the least voted. The next round, on Wednesday (20), will define the two finalists.
(Understand at the end of this report how the election of prime minister in the United Kingdom works)
Here’s how the fourth round score turned out:
- Rishi Sunak: 118 votes
- Penny Mordaunt: 92 votes
- Liz Truss: 86 votes
- Kemi Badenoch: 59 votes
Penny Mordaunt, Secretary of Foreign Trade, and Liz Truss, Minister of Foreign Affairs, during the campaign for UK Prime Minister (Photo: Matt Dunham and Frank Augstein/AP)
Sunak faces competition from Penny Mordaunt and Liz Truss, who launched her official campaign arguing that she was the only candidate with the experience to make the tough decisions needed.
Whoever gets the job will assume high inflation and low economic growth, as well as a lack of public confidence after Johnson’s troubled period in power.
How does the election of the prime minister work?
The leader of the Conservative Party, which has a majority in the British parliament, also assumes the post of prime minister of the United Kingdom.
Several rounds of voting are held among conservative deputies. In each of them, the less voted ones are eliminated from the dispute. When only two candidates remain, all party members can participate in the selection and votes are sent by post.
The dates are set by a group called the 1922 Committee. According to the committee’s chairman, Graham Brady, the timeline for choosing Boris Johnson’s replacement was as follows:
- 12th of July: Candidates were officially nominated on this day. They must have the support of at least 20 other deputies to participate in the dispute.
- July 13th to 21st: Initial rounds of election. Conservative Party MPs vote for their candidates. Those with the least votes are eliminated until only two contestants remain.
- July 21: The British parliament goes into recess.
- July to September: Voting continues by mail between the final two candidates. At this stage, all party members can vote (there are around 180,000 people).
- September 5th: The winner of the contest is announced, who will become the new leader of the Conservative Party and the new British Prime Minister.
