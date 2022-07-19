Rodrigo Caetano thanks you for your trust and reinforces responsible management at Atltico

photo: Pedro Souza/Atltico Rodrigo Caetano with the 2021 Brazilian Cup: focus on more achievements

With a contract renewed until the end of 2026, Rodrigo Caetano commented, in a video released by galotv, about his stay at the Atltico. The football director thanked the trust of the club that manages the club, formed by president Srgio Coelho, vice president Jos Murilo Procpio and the so-called “4Rs” for the continuity of the work. The Galo executive designed another successful gesture with titles and strong team, but also financial responsibility.

“I want to give a very special thanks to the president Srgio Coelho, to our vice president Murilo Procpio, to Renato Salvador, Rafael and Rubens Menin, to Ricardo Guimares, the so-called 4Rs. CT or Labareda Vila Olmpica, all the collaborators of the club, who always received me very well”, declared the manager.

Rodrigo Caetano, who took over at the beginning of 2021, also commented on the support of the players in the daily work in Cidade do Galo. He also admitted that the praise and recognition of the fans throughout this period was another decisive factor in staying at the club.

“And especially to the athletes, who provided this path of conquests and a hope of continuity of protagonism in Galo. A more than special thanks to Massa Atleticana. show of affection from the fans, this trust and support for our work so far”, he highlighted.

Rodrigo Caetano projected another victorious cycle for Atltico. “Now, we will continue the club’s projects, which are not restricted to the football department alone, but in the sense of aggrandizement as a whole. I am proud to remain at a giant club like Galo and be part of this very challenging project that these managers proposed themselves. Having chosen me to work with them on this project makes me proud, not just me but my family”, he stressed.

RESPONSIBLE MANAGEMENT

Rodrigo Caetano said that the work will follow the same line since the beginning: leaving the club strong on the field, with more achievements, and also on the financial side. “We know the level of demand that Galo has, not only here in Brazil but also in South America. These are the challenges that led me to think about moving forward”, he reiterated.

“With a lot of responsibility, but also thinking big, always thinking about protagonism and satisfying the Athletic Mass with titles, victories and achievements. It’s also a good gesture from people”, he reinforced.

“What I could do is just thank you for the year and a half that I’ve been here. And that we can have a much more joyful coexistence and that all of us, with this union of Massa with athletes and the board and employees, can transform the Rooster getting stronger, in every way, inside the field. Thank you for the affection, I hope I don’t disappoint you”, concluded the alvinegro executive.