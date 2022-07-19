Russia attacks cities across Ukraine, gas supply a focus

By Tom Balmforth and Max Hunder

KIEV (Reuters) – Russian forces continued to attack cities across Ukraine, with heavy shelling in Sumy in the north, cluster bombs targeting Mykolaiv and a missile strike in Odessa in the south, officials said on Tuesday.

After failing to capture the capital Kiev at the start of the invasion on February 24, Russia switched to a devastating bombing campaign to ratify and extend its control of southern and eastern Ukraine.

Ukraine says Russian forces have intensified long-range attacks against targets far from the front, killing large numbers of civilians. Moscow claims it is hitting military targets.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Russia fired more than 3,000 cruise missiles and countless artillery shells during the five-month conflict.

Over the weekend, Zelenskiy suspended the country’s security chief and top prosecutor, saying they had failed to purge Russian spies from their organizations.

This week could be crucial for European countries worried about the impact of war and sanctions on gas supplies.

Russia is due to reopen its main natural gas pipeline to Germany, Nord Stream 1, in the coming days after regular maintenance, but Europeans are worried that Moscow may keep it closed.

Russia’s Gazprom, which operates the pipeline, has told customers in Europe it cannot guarantee gas supplies because of “extraordinary” circumstances, according to a letter seen by Reuters, upping the ante in an economic clash with the West.

HEAVY BOMBING

In Odessa, a Russian missile attack wounded at least four people and set houses on fire, Oleksii Matsulevych, a spokesman for the regional administration, said on his Telegram channel.

Russian forces attacked Mykolaiv with cluster bombs on Monday, injuring at least two people and damaging windows and roofs of private homes, the Ukrainian city’s mayor, Oleksandr Senkevich, said in a social media post.

More than 150 mines and bombs were fired on the Sumy region, Dmytro Zhyvytskyi, head of Sumy’s regional military administration, told Telegram.

“They fired mortars and rocket artillery. The Russians also opened fire using machine guns and grenade launchers,” he said.