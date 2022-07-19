Russia prepares next stage of Ukraine offensive

Russia is preparing for the next stage of its offensive in Ukraine, a Ukrainian military official said, after Moscow said its forces would step up military operations in “all operational areas”.

As deliveries of long-range weapons from the West began to help Ukraine on the battlefield, Russian rockets and missiles have hit cities in attacks that Kiev says have killed dozens in recent days.

“It’s not just air and sea missile attacks,” said Vadym Skibitskyi, a spokesman for Ukraine’s military intelligence. “Bombing is seen across the entire line of contact, the entire front line. There is active use of tactical aviation and attack helicopters,” he said. “Clearly, preparations are underway for the next stage of the offensive.”

The Ukrainian army announced that Russia appeared to be regrouping units for an offensive against Sloviansk, a symbolically important Ukrainian-controlled city in the eastern Donetsk region.

Pressure

The UK Defense Ministry said in London that Russia was also beefing up its defenses in regions it occupies in southern Ukraine, following pressure from Ukrainian forces and promises by Ukrainian leaders to drive Russia out.

Ukraine said at least 40 people had been killed in Russian bombings in urban areas since Thursday, as the war – started by Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24 – intensifies.

Dozens of relatives and local residents attended the funeral of four-year-old Liza Dmytrieva in the central Ukrainian city of Vinnytsia on Sunday. The girl was killed in a missile attack on Vinnytsia on Thursday, in which 24 people were killed, according to Ukrainian officials.

grief and death

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Russia continued to sow mourning and death on Ukrainian soil, eight years after it shot down Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 in eastern Ukraine on July 17, 2014.

International investigators said the plane was shot down by a missile likely fired by a Russian-backed militia in the region.

Zelensiy said his thoughts were with the relatives of the dead and that nothing would go unpunished. “Every criminal will be brought to justice!” he assured.

Moscow, which calls the invasion a “special military operation” to demilitarize its neighbor and root out nationalists, said it uses high-precision weapons to degrade Ukraine’s military infrastructure and protect its own security. Russia has repeatedly denied that it is deliberately trying to hit civilians.

