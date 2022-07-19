Samsung launches 27-inch Smart Monitor M5 in Brazil; see the price

This Monday (18), Samsung launched the 27-inch version of its Smart Monitor M5 in Brazil. Until then, only the 24-inch edition was available in the country – which TudoCelular has already published the complete analysis.
The product is known for being a “do-it-all”, with functions for those who want to work, study and have fun with a single device, promising comfort and productivity to its user.
The model delivers features such as web browsing, document editing and using video calling apps without needing to be connected to an external PC. In addition, there is the possibility of using the workmode to access a computer remotely and use software in the cloud, with the Microsoft 365 system, or even enjoy Samsung DeX with mobile devices.
The Smart Monitor still has the native Tizen operating system, which allows you to enjoy streaming services such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus, HBO Max, YouTube, DirecTV GO and the proprietary Samsung TV Plus.
The monitor also features Ultrawide Game View, to adjust to the 21:9 aspect ratio in certain types of games, as well as Auto Source Switch, to detect newly connected devices as soon as they are plugged in. It supports IoT Hub when connecting to the SmartThings app and AitPlay if you want to connect via Apple devices.
In the image and sound part, the highlights are the Adaptive Picture, which detects light through a sensor to adjust the brightness, and the Adaptive Sound, to adjust the audio according to the content – voice, music or ambient sound, for example. .
price and availability
The 27-inch Smart Monitor M5 is now available from Samsung’s official online store and from Samsung’s partner retailers. The product can be found for the suggested price of R$ 2,199.
So, did you like the arrival of the Smart Monitor M5 in the 27-inch version in the country? Leave your opinion in the comments below.