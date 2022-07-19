Samsung launches 27-inch Smart Monitor M5 in Brazil; see the price

This Monday (18), Samsung launched the 27-inch version of its Smart Monitor M5 in Brazil. Until then, only the 24-inch edition was available in the country – which TudoCelular has already published the complete analysis.

The product is known for being a “do-it-all”, with functions for those who want to work, study and have fun with a single device, promising comfort and productivity to its user.

The model delivers features such as web browsing, document editing and using video calling apps without needing to be connected to an external PC. In addition, there is the possibility of using the workmode to access a computer remotely and use software in the cloud, with the Microsoft 365 system, or even enjoy Samsung DeX with mobile devices.