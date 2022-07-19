Samsung leads, Apple vice and Xiaomi grows in the global mobile market; sales fall 9%

Amid the unfavorable scenario of the cell phone market in all regions of the world, manufacturers face a new drop in demand for new devices. This Monday (18), the channels published an update to its quarterly report that shows the segment’s balance sheet for Q2 2022. According to company data, unsurprisingly, the top 3 of the most popular manufacturers in the world has not changed — Samsung is still the company that sells the most cell phones worldwide with 21% market share; Apple is runner-up with 17% of market share and threatened by Xiaomi’s sales increase, with a 14% share.

When comparing with the report for the 1st quarter of 2022, it is possible to observe that Samsung’s demand dropped from 24% to 21%. according to channelsthe South Korean managed to maintain a considerable volume of sales with the devices of the “Galaxy A” line, allowing its losses at this time of year to be smaller than the same period in 2021. Apple, in turn, is supported by the continued high demand for the iPhone 13. The company dropped from 18% to 17% compared to the last quarter, but managed to keep its sales above the observed in the 2nd quarter of 2022. THE Xiaomi is one of the few companies that recorded growth in the last quarter. The Chinese giant jumped from 13% to 14%, but is still below its market share in the same period in 2021, when it stood out with 17% of market shareso the news is mixed for the company.

Toby Zhu, analyst at channelsnotes that the cost and supply of components is no longer as staggering an issue as it was in 2021, but there are still obstacles preventing a full recovery of the cellphone market. “Some concerns still exist in the area of ​​logistics and production, such as import restrictions in emerging markets and customs procedures that are causing delays in trades,” explains Zhu. On the other hand, the expectation is that the commemorative dates of the end of the year will contribute to the recovery of sales.

















In general terms, the Global mobile phone market saw a total drop of 9% in sales compared to the 1st quarter of 2022. OPPO, vivo and other less popular manufacturers worldwide are also experiencing difficulties in selling their products in the areas in which they operate, but continue to invest in global expansion. What are your expectations for the next quarter? Comment your opinion!

