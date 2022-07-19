Samsung reportedly canceled the Galaxy S22 FE, but planned to launch the Galaxy S23 FE

Contrary to what many imagined, the cancellation of the Galaxy FE line of 2022 would not be related to the fact that the Galaxy S21 FE was launched later, arriving in January of this year, but due to the shortage of components. However, several experts cite that the decision to bring the device later influenced its sales, below what was imagined, and did not even come close to the success achieved by the Galaxy S20 FE.

Samsung has achieved good numbers with sales of the Galaxy S22 Ultra flagship model, which uses the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 platform, the same processor that would be in the Galaxy S22 FE. However, with the lack of chips from Qualcomm and the focus on the more expensive model, the South Korean opted for the decision to cancel the version for fans.