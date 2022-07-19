Samsung Smart Monitor M5 27″ arrives in Brazil with Tizen and remote access – Tecnoblog

At best deals,

This Monday (18), the Samsung updated its line of monitors in Brazil with the launch of Smart Monitor M5 of 27 inches. In addition to the generous dimensions, the monitor has a remote access mode to another computer as a differential. Integration with streaming services such as Netflix and YouTube is another attraction.

Smart Monitor M5 (image: publicity/Samsung)

It couldn’t be different. The proposal of a monitor like this is to offer an experience close to the use of a smart TV. The novelty even has a remote control. In addition to the aforementioned streaming services (and many others), it is possible to access Samsung TV Plus, which brings together channels such as record news and Bloomberg.

The feature that most caught my attention is the workmode. Through it, you can access a PC remotely, use Microsoft 365 (i.e. Office tools) and connect to a Galaxy phone or tablet through the function Samsung DeX.

It is not necessary to turn on the PC to access these features. Just connect Bluetooth keyboard and mouse to Smart Monitor M5. Ah, it is also possible to connect Apple devices to the display via AirPlay.

The integration factor goes further. According to Samsung, you can also use the Smart Monitor M5 as a control center for your home’s connected devices, such as smart lamps or smart speakers. It is the function IoT Hub.

full HD resolution

But we are talking about a monitor, so we also need to know the characteristics of the screen. Well, in addition to 27 inches, the panel is of the VA LCD type and has a 16:9 format.

The resolution is 1920×1080 pixels (full HD). This is a detail that deserves attention. I have a 27 inch full HD monitor and I’m fine with it. But I know that, for many people, the ideal would be for the resolution to be at least 1440p.

Other features include HDR10, 4 ms response time, 3000:1 contrast, 250 nits brightness with auto adjustment (adaptive picture) and 60 Hz refresh rate.

Connectivity is assured with Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 4.2, HDMI 1.4, HDMI Arc and two conventional USB ports. The operating system is Tizen. The monitor also has two audio outputs and integration with a webcam sold separately.

Smart Monitor M5 (image: publicity/Samsung)

Smart Monitor M5: price and availability

Sales of the Smart Monitor M5 start today, on the Samsung website and in retail chains. The suggested price is R$ 2,199.

If you want to get a sense of what the experience of using a “smart monitor” is like, here’s the tip: the technoblog tested the 24 inch version of the Smart Monitor M5.