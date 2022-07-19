São Paulo squad: Jandrei, Miranda and Léo are absent; Marcos Guilherme is related | Sao Paulo

São Paulo will have more absences for the game against Internacional, this Wednesday, at 8:30 pm, in Beira-Rio, for the 18th round of the Brazilian Championship.

Goalkeeper Jandrei and defenders Miranda and Léo did not train on the field this Tuesday and are out of the match. The three continued recovery work with the medical department.

Jandrei suffered a blow to his back in the game against Fluminense, the same one in which Léo suffered an injury to his right thigh – an edema. Miranda, with muscle aches, had already been embezzled over the weekend.

They join Arboleda, Reinaldo, Luan, Caio, André Anderson and Alisson, all recovering from injuries, and Patrick and Calleri, suspended.

On the other hand, Marcos Guilherme, regularized, was listed for the first time and will reinforce the team.

In the morning, coach Rogério Ceni carried out a tactical activity and, later, a free kick rehearsal.

With so many absences, Ceni must form the team with Thiago Couto, Igor Vinícius, Diego Costa, Luizão and Welington; Pablo Maia, Gabriel Neves, Rodrigo Nestor, Igor Gomes; Luciano and Eder.

With 24 points, São Paulo is in ninth place and tries to get closer to the G-6, the group of teams that have vacancies for the next Libertadores. Inter are fourth with 29 points.

