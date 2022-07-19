Save your cell phone internet with this simple trick

There is nothing more frustrating than trying to enjoy data plans and being surprised by that nasty message about the internet consumption on the device, Is not it? Know that it is possible to get rid of situations like these once and for all, in a simple and practical way.

The procedure can be done in a few steps and is suitable for both Android and iOS (iphone) users. The key here is to look for the native features of the devices themselves, through the settings, making it possible to reduce the use of some resources and greater savings in mobile data.

Save data on Android

The first step is to restrict the use of data for a specific application. To know which app is using the most internet and, thus, to know which one will be interrupted. Access the cell phone settings, click on “Network and Internet”, then “Mobile Network”. Then select “App Data Usage”.

+ “Pix Vulture”: beware of this new type of move

On this screen, you will see a graph with consumption and, below, a list of all the programs installed on your device that are consuming a lot of internet. To disable it, just click on the app of your choice and turn off the switch next to “Background data” to block internet consumption when the app is not open.

Save Data on iOS

The dynamic for iPhone (iOS) users is to access “Settings”, followed by the “Mobile” tab. Then, swipe down until you find “Cellular Data”. In this area, you can check the installed applications and check the ranking of each one’s mobile data consumption, from highest to lowest consumption.

To stop using data for a specific app, tap on the switch next to the app to disable it. That way, the app will only work when a connection to Wifi is established. That is, if you have mobile data turned on, the app will not work.

Limiting Data on Android and iOS Devices

It is also possible to use a native feature of these devices that limits the use of cellular data on these devices and reduces internet consumption. This option pauses automatic updates and background activities when the phone is not connected to Wifi.

AND MORE: Solar panel at home: see the advantages and values

android

Go to “Settings” on your phone, tap on “Network & Internet” and then on “Advanced”. Then click on “Data Savings”. Enable the switch next to “Use the Data Saver feature” to enable the function.

iOS

To enable the function, go to “Settings” and tap on “Mobile”. Then tap on “Cellular Data Options” to continue. On the next screen, click on “Data Modes”, then “Data Saving Mode”.