Security of the polls cannot be doubted, says Pacheco

“There are truisms and outdated issues that no longer allow discussion”, declared the president of the Senate.

Without naming names, the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), said this Monday (18.Jul.2022) that “the security of electronic voting machines and the fairness of the electoral process can no longer be questioned”. According to Pacheco, “there are truisms and overcome issues that no longer admit discussion”.

The congressman’s statement came after President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) met with ambassadors to talk about this year’s elections. The chief executive criticized ministers from the STF (Supreme Federal Court) and the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) and also spoke about the adoption of the printed vote – a proposal rejected in the Chamber in August 2021.

“A strong democracy is made with respect to contradiction and divergence, regardless of the theme. But there are truisms and questions that have been overcome, including those already assimilated by Brazilian society, which no longer admit of discussion. The security of electronic voting machines and the fairness of the electoral process can no longer be questioned”, said Pacheco.

For the president of the Senate, there is no reason to do so. “These questions are bad for Brazil in all aspects. The National Congress, whose composition was elected by the current and modern electoral system, has the obligation to assure the population that electronic voting machines will give the country the faithful result of the will of the people, whatever it may be”, declared.

Meeting

Bolsonaro decided to hold the meeting after TSE president Edson Fachin participated in an event with diplomats about this year’s elections and the Brazilian electoral system. Fachin was invited to this Monday’s meeting, but declined. He stated that the “duty of impartiality” prevents him from going.

In his speech, the president related ministers Edson Fachin, Alexandre de Moraes and Roberto Barroso to former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT).

“Minister Fachin was the one who made Lula eligible and is now president of the TSE. Minister Barroso was a lawyer for the terrorist Battisti and was welcomed here by President Lula in December 2010. Minister Alexandre de Moraes advocated for groups that, if I were a lawyer, I would not be a lawyer”declared Bolsonaro.

