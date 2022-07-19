Son of Maurício de Sousa makes a purchase of R$ 14 thousand and receives sand – Jornal do Oeste

After buying a video card for R$14,500 on Amazon, Maurício Takeda e Sousa, son of Maurício de Sousa, had an unpleasant surprise. Instead of receiving the desired product, he was given a package with pots full of sand.

“I am a calm person, but I was in shock,” said Maurício, who filmed the opening of the order, sold and transported by Amazon itself, and published it on TikTok.

In the video, he also stated that he contacted Amazon the same day, but that the problem had not yet been resolved. The boy commented that, when he picked up the box, he felt that the weight distribution was different and, therefore, asked the woman to record the moment of opening the package. The packaging, although sealed, was also badly damaged.

“I always record videos for when they are high-value products for safety. I was afraid of getting hit or something, but I never imagined it would happen to me,” the cartoonist’s son reported in the video.

Maurício’s wife was so shocked that she couldn’t stop crying. That’s when the boy decided to file the complaint on specialized websites, open a police report and file a small claims lawsuit against the company.

Amazon said it “is in contact with the customer to resolve the case; and that has a return and refund policy that protects customers who wish to return products purchased on Amazon.com.br”.