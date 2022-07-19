Sony launches WI-C100 headphones with Dolby Atmos and 25 hours autonomy; see the price

Sony today launched the WI-C100, its new pair of Bluetooth headphones that promise an immersive experience at competitive prices in India. The accessories have a “neckband” design that makes it more convenient for the user to carry, in addition to using silicone tips that ensure comfort during long periods of use. The WI-C100 has 9mm drivers, more compact than most other headphones available on the market, but it is worth remembering that volume level is not synonymous with sound quality — an area in which the Japanese manufacturer does not usually disappoint. With good extension, accessory frequencies range from 20 Hz to 20,000 Hz.

A highlight of this product is its certification for Dolby Atmos, which should ensure the most immersive spatial audio experience for budget users. Sony has added a special touch and integrated 360 Reality Audio supportits proprietary technology that can be enabled by the Headphones Connect app. To maintain its affordable price, the company sacrificed state-of-the-art connectivity and opted for Bluetooth 5.0, which doesn’t deliver the same efficiency as Bluetooth 5.2, for example, but it must not fail to deliver excellent fluidity in reproductions. According to the company, the signal range is approximately 10 meters.

The WI-C100 has a battery that promises up to 25 hours of continuous audio playback. Using its integrated microphone for voice calls, the autonomy is 15 hours. A recharge of just 10 minutes can provide up to 1 hour of playback.

















There are buttons to pause/play a song or video and even volume controls built into the headphones. Still in terms of design, the model has IPX4 rating. Other specs include Fast Pair support on Android phones, Swift Pair on Windows 11 and 10, and support for virtual assistants.

