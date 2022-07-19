Sport detonates Lisca for ‘lack of ethics’ and also gets angry with Santos

Sport, in the figure of president Yuri Romão, detonated the stance of coach Lisca, who accepted Santos’ proposal three weeks after being announced by Leão da Ilha.

More than Lisca’s “yes” to work in Serie A and receive a much higher salary, Sport was annoyed with what he considered a lie by the coach to not pay the R$ 150,000 release clause. President Andres Rueda’s Peixe refused to pay the amount, as well as not stipulate a fine for Lisca’s contract in Vila Belmiro.

“He [Lisca] should have the manliness to come to us and tell the truth. It lacked the truth with me, institution and fan. In terms of respect, manliness and ethics, he is on the other side of the fence. He jumped the fence,” said President Yuri Romão.

On Sunday (18), the Management Committee of Santos accepted the suggestion of the executive Newton Drummond and approved the arrival of Lisca. At this time, businessman Jorge Machado was already aware. Peixe received the “yes” from the coach yesterday (19) in the afternoon, shortly before the match between Sport and Vila Nova, scheduled for 8 pm, on Ilha do Retiro, for the 19th round of the Série B. Lisca, however, thought that the news would not leak and went to work normally. The idea was to communicate Sport in the post-game.

As Lisca accepted the proposal and said that he would settle with Sport to pay the termination penalty, Santos hoped that the professional would announce his departure. In the pre-game, the coach hinted at this. on the microphone of SportTVhe stated that he would talk about the topic at the press conference and that it would be “unprofessional” to comment before the ball rolls.

O UOL Esporte marked the arrival of Lisca to Santos at 19:56, moments before the kick-off. The news, published by several media outlets, reached Sport fans in the stands. The coach was harassed throughout the game and was hit with “beer mixed with another liquid”, he said.

After the 0-0 tie, Lisca arrived for the press conference accompanied by director Jorge Andrade. And right in the first answer, he said that he had not received any proposal from Santos and that he was Sport’s coach. He challenged the work of reporters, asked to analyze the game and talked about the future of Leão. Then, when a reporter stated that “the permanence was guaranteed”, he interrupted: “I didn’t guarantee anything”. In the end, already in a completely different tone, he said that he would evaluate the “supposed proposal of Santos” when he got home.

In a conversation with Sport officials while still at the stadium, Lisca admitted Santos’ proposal and tried to justify that the fans’ anger would prevent them from staying in Recife. Leão did not accept the speech and demanded the payment of the termination fine of R$ 150 thousand. The technician himself promised to pay the amount.

“The creation of a narrative for the club to fire the coach was clear. He claimed that the Sport fans fired him and that there was no climate to stay. We held on. This attitude would burden our club a lot. Every contract has a termination clause. I couldn’t reverse that position. I couldn’t burden our financial situation even more”, said Yuri Romão.

Upon arriving at Sport, Lisca said she had a dream come true. In recent days, one of the professionals from Leão da Ilha’s football department received a proposal to work in Serie A. Out of respect for the project designed with Lisca, he refused. And yesterday saw the coach leave.

The Sport squad was also taken by surprise. Lisca didn’t speak to the athletes before or after the draw with Vila Nova and he didn’t even go to command the Sport’s training this Tuesday. The players learned of the departure to Santos through the press.

Santos also disappoints Sport

Sport did not challenge Santos in the position of president Yuri Romão, but from what it found the UOL Esportethe posture of president Andres Rueda and executive Newton Drummond irritated Leão’s board of directors.

Sport understands that he could have been sought out by Santos before the direct invitation to Lisca. Even because Jorge Andrade, the current director of football at Sport, worked at Peixe until 2021.

Santos made the proposal to Lisca and waited for the coach to terminate with Sport. Leão understands that the market is competitive, however, he argues that Rueda would not want that to happen to him.

Yesterday, in an interview with GE, Andres Rueda said that there is a “code of ethics” between Serie A clubs. Serie B, apparently, does not enter this agreement.

“Actually, you make consultations. You want to see the position of the coaches who are in the market. We work in a very ethical way, who is not working at the moment to feel and see, always looking for the best option. Serie A clubs not only for coach and player, but also as a base. And Santos seeks to respect that ethics”, said the president of Santos.

Santos, so far, has not taken a position on the situation. On July 6, when he fired Fabián Bustos, Peixe announced in an official note that Andres Rueda “would speak at a press conference on a date and time to be announced.” There was no such service to the press until the publication of this report.

wanted by UOL Esporte, Lisca’s businessman, Jorge Machado, also did not take a stand. Lisca should be announced by Santos tomorrow (20th) and is expected in Vila Belmiro to watch the game against Botafogo, at 21:30, for the 18th round of the Brasileirão. Peixe should be directed by assistant Marcelo Fernandes.