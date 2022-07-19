Stock market crash “hasn’t even started yet”, but Bitcoin may have already reached the bottom, says technical analysis pioneer in Brazil

The resumption of world stock markets this week after a positive result from Goldman Sachs should not last and global stocks should still fall sharply and lead to a recession in the United States, said yesterday Fausto Botelho, founder of Enfoque and pioneer of technical analysis in Brazil, in interview with Crypto+.

Defender of Bitcoin (BTC), Botelho believes, however, that the cryptocurrency will survive the crisis and come out on the other side stronger – and uncorrelated with the Nasdaq, with which it has been walking since last year.

Botelho supports his thesis on the Fibonacci Retracement, a technical analysis tool that relies on human psychology to project price corrections – and which has already proven effective in predicting the paths of US stocks over the years, especially when focusing on the long term. deadline.

“We still have another 28% to 50% drop [no Dow Jones], which means the world will be 28% to 50% less rich. If that happens, there will be a recession.”

The analyst points out that, in the midst of a recession, money should begin to make the expected move – which has already begun – of going in search of safe assets, such as the dollar and US Treasury bonds. But, for the expert, the situation of the American currency this time is different from previous crises.

“We have to put quotes in security, because in 2009 [na crise do sub-prime], the US owed $9 trillion, today it owes $30 trillion. In 2009, the interest rate was considerably higher than it is today, and inflation was 2%”, explains Botelho, for whom the turnaround of Bitcoin comes in a second stage of this movement.

“First investors will go to the dollar, but, in a second moment, they will have to decide what to do with that business that is devaluing by 15% to 20% a year. Where do they go? Properties? It’s high. Actions? I think not. bonds? It should go up,” he says.

“There are leftover things considered as a store of value, like gold, silver and agricultural land – which there is not so much available to buy – and Bitcoin.”

The technical analyst points out that Bitcoin’s decline has so far stopped at a key level that coincides with a decade-long uptrend line near $20K, and that this is a good sign. On the other hand, he points out that nothing will be safe in the short term when a new sharp drop in the stock market comes.

Despite this, the analyst points out that BTC rises much faster during short periods of recovery (such as now), and so it may have risen enough to keep the $ 20,000 safe during a new sell-off on the exchanges.

“If it goes up now to $28,000 or $30,000, which would be the next target, we are talking about a 36% increase. If the American stock market drops soon, Bitcoin could drop 10%, for example, to $27,000, and then rise again. It is possible that we are seeing this.”

After dawning with a slight drop, below $ 22,000, the cryptocurrency recovers and is traded at 2:30 pm at $ 23,168, with gains of 4.8% in the last 24 hours – on the week, the high is more than 15%.

