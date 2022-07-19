TC Teaches: How to Send “Anonymous” Messages on WhatsApp

If you’ve been following us for a while, then you’ve probably noticed that in addition to keeping you informed, we’re always trying to add knowledge to your daily life, with tips and tutorials so you can get the most out of your devices and apps. Today, continuing this routine, we present one more tip; this time, for WhatsApp users! Learn below how to send messages through the messenger without identifying yourself.

















How to send messages “anonymously” on WhatsApp

First of all, it is important to say that it is not possible – through official means, at least – to send 100% anonymous messages on WhatsApp; and several of the sites that make that promise just didn’t work, in our experience. So if you were looking to hide all of your information, including your phone number, we don’t have good news. We even recommend that you avoid sharing your personal or contact number on unknown sites – after all, you don’t know the intention of whoever is on the other side of the screen. But if complete anonymity is not possible, what can you hide? Although complete anonymity is not possible, hiding almost all of your information is feasible. That is, your profile picture, your status, your message and even your name can be hidden. The only information you can’t hide, in fact, is your phone number. With that, before proceeding with the following instructions, make sure that you don’t have the recipient’s contact saved in your address book and that your photo, as well as your status and other information, are hidden from your non-contacts. Open a web browser on your mobile;

In the search/URL field, enter the link below replacing the ‘x’ with the person’s phone number. The number must be in international format, with Country Code + area code + mobile number, all together. https://api.whatsapp.com/send?phone=xxxxxxxxxxx As an example, if the person’s number is 055(11)12345-6789 – where 055 is the Brazil code and 11 is the SP region code, the link would look like this: https://api.whatsapp .com/send?phone=5511123456789, without the need to add zeros for international codes (DDI), parentheses for state codes (DDD), or hyphens to separate parts of the number. Access the link and, on the new page, tap “start conversation”. A messenger conversation with the phone number in question will open. Enter whatever is needed and submit.

You learned how to send someone’s WhatsApp messages by hiding much of their information, approaching anonymity. As stated, the person in question will still have access to your phone number; which may imply that she may find out who you are if you have mutual friends or acquaintances. In case you don’t want to break your head editing the link above, you can also use other methods. If you have an Android smartphone, a good option may be to use third-party applications, such as “Contactless Zap” or “Wassapeame”, which make the task even easier.





another option that can serve you very well and that can be even simpler is to add the recipient’s number to your contacts, open a conversation with him, delete the contact from the address book and then send the message. The effect will be basically the same as all of the above; you just have to be a little more careful not to send the message before deleting the contact. Heads up! As you’ve probably already guessed, sending anonymous messages – or close to it – is not illegal. It is important, however, to point out that any type of harassment, threat or extortion committed through WhatsApp, or outside it, is punishable, with a penalty provided for in the Brazilian Penal Code. Use the resources highlighted here if necessary, always using common sense. Also, remember that since the instructions described above will not mask your number, it can be easily traced if the need arises.