Tesla cars will run Steam games soon

Apparently, Tesla will soon update the game options inside its cars, adding direct access to Steam, one of the biggest gaming platforms for computers today. Who confirmed the news was precisely the company’s CEO, Elon Musk, in a response on Twitter.

According to him, the company is already making progress in integrating with the Steam platform, and even announced that it is possible that we can already see a demonstration of this integration soon.

Tesla is already working with the integration

Currently, one of Tesla’s great differentials is that the company offers a diversity of games through its own system, the Tesla Arcade, present in many more current car models. Among these titles are some quite popular like Cuphead and the classic game of Sonic.

However, an integration with Steam could greatly expand these options, as the platform itself guarantees access to a large number of games. Of course, it is still too early to know exactly how this integration will work, that is, it is not yet certain that all games will be able to run on the Tesla car or will have limitations. There is also no way to know if it will be possible to buy games through integration with the vehicle.

Remembering that this is not Elon Musk’s first promise about games in his company’s cars. He had previously promised the arrival of great games for the Tesla Arcade like Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher for the S and X models, as both have an AMD Ryzen processor and an AMD RDNA 2 GPU. how games run on vehicles.

We’re making progress with Steam integration. Demo probably next month. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 15, 2022

It’s also not the first time he’s talked about the platform itself, as earlier this year he had already tweeted that Tesla was already working on a way to allow Steam games to run on vehicles instead of working with each title individually.

Remembering that Tesla is still in the midst of changing game policies inside its cars. Initially they only allowed games to be accessed when cars were parked, later they changed to allow passengers to play games while cars were in motion.

However, as the driver could access the games and press the button saying he was a passenger, this ended up becoming a problem and generated criticism from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), which made the company go back now. again the games can only be accessed when the car is parked.

Source: The Verge