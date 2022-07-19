The 10 Best Marvel Phase 4 Characters

With the end of the “Infinity Saga” in Avengers: Endgame, we lost many of the most familiar faces in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, characters we had been following for over 10 years.

So, it’s clear that Phase 4 was left with a big responsibility to introduce new characters, something that was made relatively easier due to the Disney+ series, which expand the MCU. Many new characters have already been introduced to the public, some more interesting than others, and today we decided to bring together the 10 coolest characters so far.

the one who remains

Playback/Marvel Studios

Kang the Conqueror was created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby, and over the years has become one of the most dangerous and recurring enemies of the Avengers. As a time traveler, his plots always involve time travel and bizarre alternate futures.

We already knew that Jonathan Majors had been cast as kang in the MCU, slated to appear in the third Ant-Man movie, but it was a surprise to see him appear in the latest installment of the Loki series. However, it still does not appear as kangbut as “He that abideth”. Jonathan Majors is able to deliver dense information in such a strangely energetic way that it captivates the audience’s attention, mainly because it makes the character quite peculiar.

John Walker

Playback/Marvel Studios

John Walker was the man behind one of the most brutal scenes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and it actually came as a shock to see that it was allowed to be on an exclusive series on a Disney streaming service.

John it was very interesting for being a three-dimensional character, where fans could see his inner struggle and the pressure to succeed Captain America, the greatest symbol of the country. The character only promises to get better in his upcoming appearances, as he’s now finally adopted the moniker he’s best known for in the comics: American Agent.

Agatha Harkness

Playback/Marvel Studios

For comic book fans, it was obvious from the beginning of WandaVision who he was. Agnes, as her pseudonym literally combined the two names of Agatha Harkness. And although the fans were begging to see Mephisto until the end of the series, the big reveal of Agatha it was exciting enough for the audience to completely forget about the diabolical villain idea.

Marvel didn’t hold back when it came to portraying witches in the MCU, and it was actually really cool to see the battle between her and Wanda, with the two using their powers against each other. Furthermore, Agatha it’s a lot of fun, spawned some really funny memes, and won the most bubblegum song of 2021.

sylvie

Playback/Marvel Studios

While it may not have seemed like it at first, Sylvie is much more than just a female version of Loki. She has completely different goals and convictions from him, almost like brothers who grew up in different cities (or, in this case, universes).

Having become a temporal fugitive since childhood, as explained in the episode “Lamentis”, sylvie understandably looks at the world with a very different perspective than Loki. She believes that people should have freedom of expression, as well as having powers of enchantment and fighting much better than Loki also.

Shang-Chi

Playback/Marvel Studios

Shang-Chi appeared in comics in the 70s, right at the height of Kung-Fu’s popularity, much of it thanks to Bruce Lee’s films. And it took a while for him to make it to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, something that only happened now, in Phase 4. But it was worth it.

Simu Liu delivered a Shang-Chi very relatable and charismatic, and the reinvention of the rings of Mandarin in the MCU make the character even more powerful and interesting than in the comics, with a lot of potential for a possible new lineup of the Avengers.

Kate Bishop

Playback/Marvel Studios

Kate Bishopthe Hawkeyewas created by Allan Heinberg and Jim Cheung during the famous phase of the duo by the Young Avengers, a team that, incidentally, had the leadership of Kate. In the Cinematic Universe, she debuted in the series Hawkeye, played by Hailee Steinfeld.

Kate Bishop not only greatly improves the character of Clint Barton, as well as being an incredibly fun character herself. Witty, talented, and just as dysfunctional as her comic book counterparts. Bishop and Barton, Kate can prove to be one of the new central heroes of this universe.

Kamala Khan

Playback/Marvel Studios

Ms. Marvel has just arrived in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and is already emerging as one of the best additions to Phase 4. Much of this is due to the fact that the character’s interpreter, Iman Vellani, is a big fan of Marvel in real life, as is Kamala Khan.

With their teenage doubts, questions about the role of women within their religion and the always troubled school life, Kamala it turns out to be people like us, bringing an immediate identification that is very reminiscent of what Peter Parker was for an entire generation. Whether writing fanfics, or being a complete superhero fangirl, Kamala could be any normal girl from our reality.

America Chavez

Playback/Marvel Studios

America Chavez was created in the comics by Joe Casey and Nick Dragotta, and has since gone through various groups, including the Young Avengers and the Ultimates. She made her Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, written by Michael Waldron and directed by Sam Raimi.

Actress Xochitl Gomez had a difficult task for a young actress, transforming America Chavez, a character few fans knew, in a familiar name, as he shared the screen with two of the biggest actors in the world. Marvel. The fact that she managed to do well is impressive in itself, but in addition, she delivered a whole charisma and sympathy to Americawhich has already fitted very well into the MCU.

Yelena Belova

Playback/Marvel Studios

Yelena Belova was created in the comics by Devin Grayson and JG Jonesbecoming the second Black Widow and facing Natasha Romanov on different occasions. In the MCU, she first appeared in the movie Black Widowbeing introduced as the sister of natasha in a dysfunctional family.

Relatable, genuinely funny and dangerous in equal measure, Yelena Belova takes on the mantle of Black Widow and goes with it in a new and unexpected direction. While the past assassins of the Marvel Cinematic Universe were written in a more shallow and a little cold way, Belova is one of the most complex characters in the MCU to date, and Florence Pugh brings a sense of dangerous fun to the character.

moon knight

Playback/Marvel Studios

Moon Knight was created by Doug Moench and Don Perlin in the comics, and over the years new personalities were added, such as the moon lordcreation of Warren Ellis and Declan Shalvey. He’s a complex character, so when his series was announced, expectations were high.

the series of Disney+ relies more on acting than scripting, which is why we have entire episodes where the focus is entirely on the metaphysical conflict of Marc Spector and Steven Grantthe two main personalities of the moon knight. In these moments, actor Oscar Isaac puts on a real show, portraying each character with care and specificity.