The constant search for physical and dental aesthetics

The philosophical definition for aesthetics is “part of philosophy focused on reflection on beauty and the artistic phenomenon” and “harmony of shapes and/or colors: beauty”. Note that aesthetics, in its definitions, is intertwined with beauty. This is a feminine noun that expresses the quality of what is beautiful or pleasant. Leaving the interpretation that the aesthetic is what is pleasing to the eye. But to what eyes? Of a crowd or of a singular? What is beautiful to me is beautiful to you? How do we define the standard of beauty, if everyone has their individual stereotype? If each culture, each historical moment has its pattern, it is worth thinking here: what is really beautiful for you?

Throughout our history, various standards of beauty have been instituted in society. It is worth remembering the hairstyles of the 60s/70s/80s, clothing and makeup styles, among others. The media plays a big role in propagating beauty standards. In the past, television and cinema were great style builders, today we are taken by digital media that bombard our vision of “aesthetically” perfect images, increasing the search for aesthetic treatments. Brazil leads the world ranking in plastic surgery (source: hospitalsBrasil.com.br). Would surgical intervention and body reshaping be essential in all cases? I believe the answer is no.

The construction of the need to change physically to “participate” in the current standard of beauty ends up reflecting in money. The idea of ​​standardizing the concept of beauty is also used to promote products or services that are marketed by the cosmetic industry. It is concluded that instituting a standard of beauty from time to time stimulates a financial gain. In this way, it is worth asking: What does it mean to standardize aesthetics for the world? I’ll get ahead to answer: Ciphers!!!

A new syndrome emerges, which is the search for the perfect image. In the virtual world, filters are used and they make our skin, hair and makeup perfect, however, people “in vivo” do not have this virtual aspect. Dissatisfaction with her own image led to the development of Instagram Syndrome. Since 2017, cases of body dysmorphia associated with apps like Snapchat and Instagram have gained notoriety. The so-called “Imaginary Ugliness Syndromes”, is a mental illness that leads the patient to have an obsessive focus on a defect in their own appearance – whether real or not. Thus, they change their look by looking for the virtual image of the filters.

In this century, more patients are looking for the 3D cracked abdomen, Nicole Kidman’s nose, Angelie Julie’s lips and, of course, artificial white teeth. It is at this point that it is worth mentioning how much beauty is instituted and how much value it takes to the market. We will not discuss health at this moment, because the focus is on showing the physical changes due to the high standard of the aesthetically perfect. How many interventions left people unable to breathe properly, but managed to get such a beautiful Instagravel nose? How many cracked abdomens, but from unbearable pain recoveries? What about the white teeth of a “private” color, but with the absence of oral health and or even the absence of teeth for chewing? What is beautiful ? The natural or the exaggeratedly perfect?

Since the objective is to reflect on what aesthetics is, we end up very far from understanding it. If aesthetic constructions serve to sell beauty standards, products, surgeries and procedures, assessing the real need already increases self-criticism and awareness. The incessant search for external beauty makes us worry less about what matters most. Personal values ​​and inner beauty become supporting factors in the process of personal acceptance and are not taken into account in this digital world. What is the price of beauty for you? Is this cost worth it?

Marcelli SS Camargo CRO:100.890 @Marcelli_Camargo

Professor of the Specialization in Prosthesis at USP

Coordinator of the CAP/ARACAJU Prosthesis Specialization

Master by USP

Specialist in Prosthesis by USP

Implant Specialist by UNINOVE

Member ITI (International Team of Implantology)

Service Addresses:

São Paulo Pontal do Paraná Rua Itapeva, 26, Conj 910 – Bela Vista

Rod PR 412, 1188A – Praia de Leste