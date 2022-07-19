The House of the Dragon has new scenes revealed by HBO Max; commercial still features never-before-seen return footage of the long-awaited series

Game of Thrones spinoff and satire season two arrive later this year in the catalog

HBO Max presented new scenes from the series A Casa do Dragão and The White Lotus, two productions expected for the second half of 2021. The first is the only one with a date set for now, it will enter the catalog on August 21 and will reveal history of civil war among the Targaryens.



The House of Dragons will be introduced 200 years before the events seen with Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) and Jon Snow (Kit Harington). The cast for the new version will include Matt Smith (Doctor Who), Rhys Ifans (The Amazing Spider-Man)), Steve Touissant (Prince of Persia), between others.

After GOT, pointed out as one of the final productions that divided the public, the expectation for the spin-off is great because it focuses on one of the favorite houses in the universe of George RR Martin, who is one of the executive producers of the current production. The video presented by HBO Max also shows behind the scenes, adding to the hype.

The White Lotus, on the other hand, will gain new episodes in its second season, continuing the narrative, only this time it will feature a new group of guests in Sicily, Italy. In its first season, the series told the drama of each family staying at a resort in Hawaii, showing a strong cast with Alexandra Daddario and Sydney Sweeney.

And for fans, the eight seasons of Game of Thrones are available in the streaming catalog, for those who want to kill the longing. The new series, on the other hand, will be shown from the 21st of August and will have 10 episodes. In turn, Mike White’s satire has no premiere date for the new plots but also has its first season available on HBO with 6 episodes. The White Lotus received 20 nominations for the 2022 Emmy, which takes place on September 12.