Playback of this video format is not supported by your device

The love story that led to the success of the Pap smear

9 hours ago

The pap smear, considered essential to prevent cervical cancer, was invented thanks to the efforts of a doctor and his wife.

George and Mary Papanicolaou were Greek immigrants to the U.S. who spent decades perfecting the test in the early 20th century.

To the point that Mary underwent daily Pap smears, for more than 20 years, to help her husband get the approval of the scientific community, according to her great-niece, Olga.

Pap smears are used to detect any changes in the cells in the cervix that could convert into tumors.

Early detection of these changes is essential to reduce the chances of the patient dying from the disease.

The recommendation of the Brazilian Ministry of Health is that every woman who has had or still has an active sex life, especially those aged 25 to 59, undergo the exam once a year.

If the result is normal for two consecutive years, the preventive examination can be done once every three years.