The Predator: The Hunt gets teaser with new images

20th Century Studios has released a never-before-seen teaser of The Predator: The Hunt, a new film in the franchise, which opens in August. Check out:

Set some 300 years ago, in the land of the Comanche – a Native American ethnic group -, the film will follow a skilled warrior (Amber Midthunder) who fiercely protects her tribe as an alien Predator hunts them down.

“The story will follow Kee, a Comanche woman who goes against gender norms and traditions to become a warrior. Many years ago – in a time before any Europeans invaded their land – the Comanche people had a well-defined society and gender norms. Kee is very close to her younger brother, Taabe, who is being groomed to be a leader. As capable as any young man in the tribe, Kee has always been a teacher and source of inspiration for Taabe. In the Comanche tradition – she is Patsi – the older sister who helped shape him. Kee is inspiring and has insights that others don’t. Young, she wants to prove herself in the masculine world of her people. When an unknown threat puts everyone in danger, Kee will have to show that she is as capable as any other warrior.”

Dan Trachtenberg (10 Cloverfield Street) is directing from a screenplay by Patrick Aison (Jack Ryan and Treadstone). The production is from 20th Century Studios and should arrive in Brazil through Star+.

The Predator: The Hunt opens on August 5th.