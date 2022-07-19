The real story of the writer of ‘The Little Prince’ – Metro World News Brasil

TV Globo shows in the “Sessão da Tarde” this Tuesday (19) the film “The little Prince″, released in 2015. The animation features the original voices of Jeff Bridges (“Kingsman: O Círculo Dourado”) and Mackenzie Foy (“Interstellar”), with Brazilian dubbing by Marcos Caruso (“Avenida Brasil”) and Larissa Manoela (“Avenida Brasil”). Carousel”).

The film is based on the classic children’s book of the same title, by French author Antoine de Saint-Exupéry. It tells the story of a girl who has her house hit by the propeller of her neighbor’s plane.

The girl goes on to investigate the accident and soon becomes friends with the neighbor who caused the accident. He is a gentleman with many stories and ends up presenting her with a very different story: a little prince who lived on an asteroid with his rose, until one day he found an aviator lost in a desert on Earth.

Despite having written eight books in total, “The Little Prince” is Saint-Exupéry’s most famous book by far. The work is one of the most translated in the world, published in more than 220 languages ​​and dialects.

He was quite a perfectionist: the phrase “you can only see well with the heart. The essential is invisible to the eye” was made famous by the book, but Saint-Exupéry rewrote it more than ten times before reaching its final form. He rewrote his own work so many times that “The Little Prince” ended up being half its original size, according to Galileo magazine.

In fact, the story is not far from the author’s own personal history. French, he was also an aviator, just like one of the characters. However, he had a much sadder ending than his counterpart in the book.

Saint-Exupéry died serving in the French air force at the end of World War II. The plane he was on departed on a reconnaissance mission to a part of French territory that was under the control of the Nazi army, but he was shot down while still in the air.

The wreckage was only found 60 years later, off the coast of the French city of Marseille. Who found the first object was a fisherman named Jean Claude Bianco, who fished out a silver bracelet, which contained the name of Antoine de Saint Exupéry and his wife.

As a tribute, the insignia of the GR I/33 reconnaissance squadron, one of which Saint-Exupéry was part, has an illustration of the Little Prince inside its shield.

