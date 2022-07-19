The school where nannies learn martial arts and earn more than BRL 20,000

18 July 2022

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, High salary and ‘guaranteed job’ attract many female candidates every year

They learn traditional skills like cooking and sewing and wear Victorian uniforms, but they are also trained in martial arts, advanced driving and cybersecurity.

This is the routine of students at Norland, an institution that for 130 years has educated nannies who take care of the children of the richest British families, including the royal family.

The Early Childhood Education and Care course lasts three years.

“There are often jokes about us being a cross between James Bond and Mary Poppins,” Janet Rose, the school’s principal, tells the BBC.

“We have retained the practical elements that were first established in 1892, but we have ensured over time that the curriculum remains relevant, so we now have a cutting-edge curriculum suitable for the 21st century.”

But why martial arts?

“Personal safety is something that affects all of us now, for example, we had some female graduates who were in the Westminster attack,” says the director, referring to an attack in March 2017, when a man ran over dozens of people. near Parliament and stabbed a policeman.

“Our former student was trapped inside one of the museums, as I understand it, for about four to six hours, and she had to take care of a small child, but managed to keep her calm and also calm her down.”

Attractive salaries

The institute is located in Bath, a city in the English countryside, but its origin is in London, where, on 25 September 1892, Emily Ward laid the foundations for what would become the Norland Institute.

“By doing so, she created the first educational establishment to offer any type of training in child care and the profession of day care nurse,” the college says on its website.

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, The institute celebrates 130 years this year; pictured, students in 1948

Early applicants came from teacher training institutions such as Stockwell College and the College of Preceptors and had experience in caring for children, either informally — caring for the youngest in their own family or the children of friends — or more formally, like governesses.

As part of the entry requirements, candidates were required to take a general knowledge test.

Reviewing the old records, it is clear that most of the students came from well-resourced families. Most of those enrolled in these early years were between 20 and 30 years old. The minimum age was 18, although there were some exceptions, such as Edith Sperling, who was 15 when she arrived in 1893.

In 1911, Emily Ward wrote that the institute represented an ideal: “The improvement of child care as the true basis of family life, because this work is not service or housework, but educational work… because the habits, thoughts and ideals formed in the nursery are for life”.

The importance of nannies’ work is something their successors still champion, more than a century later.

“Interestingly, considering childcare as a profession is a battle that we continue to fight today because it is still seen by society as low status and is generally poorly paid. Not the case for our students, fortunately, but still We’re fighting it.”

Low salaries are not an issue for Norland students. Rose says that, in addition to 100% employability, school graduates have access to well above average salaries.

“The average income of our students in the year they graduate is around £40,000 a year (about BRL 256,000, or BRL 21,300 a month), but after five years they probably spend 50 thousand pounds (about R$ 320 thousand, or R$ 26.6 thousand monthly), 65 thousand pounds (about R$ 416 thousand, or R$ 34.6 thousand per month) or more. job offers in the range of 100 thousand pounds (more than R$ 640 thousand, or R$ 53.3 thousand monthly)”, says the director.

Mandy Edmond, the school’s deputy headmistress, says they often joke that Norland’s nannies are the only ones who can buy an apartment in London.

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, Norland educates nannies who care for the children of England’s wealthiest families, including the royal family.

This type of salary attracts many candidates: there are about 240 candidates for the 100 available positions per year.

BBC News asked Edmond if there was no risk of attracting students more interested in money than the craft.

“There are always those who arrive with that intention, but it’s obvious in the interview. We’ve been doing this for 130 years, so we can select who has a real passion.”

gradual changes

As Kate, a 20-year-old student explains, the financial benefits start as soon as they leave the classroom.

“Our fourth year is a testing year, but it’s basically a paid year while we’re still training, and that’s amazing compared to a lot of people I know who have graduated, and their situation remains uncertain after that.”

Another student, 23-year-old Ike, admits that people are surprised when they hear the salary he can earn as a babysitter: “I don’t know any friends of mine who are going to earn that much (money).”

Ike is one of the few male students at the institute. Although many things have changed since 1892, the presence of men remains the exception.

According to the deputy director, currently, only 5% of students are male.

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, Katsuki Yuzawa was the first male to graduate from Norland College in October 1999

For Ike, the desire to care for others stems from his own personal history. He and his three sisters were adopted by a woman who changed their lives with that decision.

“I think a lot of people think babysitting is a feminine thing, but I’m just a regular guy.”

What do Norland customers say about male nannies? Director Janet Rose says things change, albeit slowly.

“For example, we’ve just introduced our first gender-neutral uniform. We have a very diverse society, and we believe we need to educate students who reflect that diversity.”