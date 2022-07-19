The school where nannies learn martial arts and earn more than BRL 20,000

Admin 6 mins ago News Leave a comment 0 Views

Norland student

Credit, Getty Images

photo caption,

High salary and ‘guaranteed job’ attract many female candidates every year

They learn traditional skills like cooking and sewing and wear Victorian uniforms, but they are also trained in martial arts, advanced driving and cybersecurity.

This is the routine of students at Norland, an institution that for 130 years has educated nannies who take care of the children of the richest British families, including the royal family.

The Early Childhood Education and Care course lasts three years.

“There are often jokes about us being a cross between James Bond and Mary Poppins,” Janet Rose, the school’s principal, tells the BBC.

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Animal shivering from the cold is found on the road and woman decides to take it home

In January of this year, Julie Turner, a resident of New York, in the United …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Powered by WordPress | Designed by TieLabs
© Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved