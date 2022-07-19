The synopsis of “Dune: Part 2” has been released!

The film “Dune: Part 2” is already being recorded and Warner Bros. Discovery has released the official synopsis. The feature film, based on the science fiction book by Frank Herbert, is scheduled for release in November 2023.

Check out the official synopsis below:

This sequel will explore Paul Atreides’ mythical journey as he joins Chani and the Fremen in a war of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Faced with a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he struggles to avoid a terrible future that only he can predict.

Paul Atreides is the character of Timothée Chalamet in the franchise. Chani is the role played by Zendaya. In the synopsis of the first film, in which she barely appeared, the character was not mentioned by name. This synopsis shows that Chani will really be more important in the sequel, as promised by the director. Denis Villeneuve.

Zendaya ‘Will Play a Prominent Role’ Says ‘Dune: Part 2’ Director

Audiences can wait for more “screen time” to Zendaya in the new movie. “For Zendaya, I will say that Part One was a promise. I know we saw a glimpse of her in Part One, but in Part Two, she will play a prominent role. We will follow Timothée [Chalamet] and Zendaya on their desert adventures“, assured Villeneuve for the magazine Variety.

The filmmaker continued: “That’s the thing that excited me the most about coming back to Arrakis, is spending time with these characters again.” Although details of the new film are being kept under lock and key by the Warner, denis told a small spoiler about one of the scenes in the sequence: “It involves sandworms that will be one of the beautiful challenges of my life. And I know that if I do it right, this will be the scene.”