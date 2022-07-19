These are the 10 new changes that will make WhatsApp ‘new face’; check details – Metro World News Brasil

The release of new features will make the WhatsApp messaging app ‘new face’ very soon.
The news will be released for Android and iOS operating systems. Check all the details:
These are the 10 new changes that will make WhatsApp ‘new face’
- Mark Zuckerberg announced an update to message reactions so everyone can finally react to messages with any emoji and skin tone on iOS, Android and Desktop.
- A new feature introduces a preview in the chat list when you receive a reaction.
- Ray-Ban Storeis: glasses are updated with WhatsApp support.
- WhatsApp is releasing an update to the feature that allows users to delete messages for everyone. Some beta testers can now delete messages for everyone in 2 days and 12 hours!
- New WhatsApp is coming to MacOS based on Catalyst.
- WhatsApp is releasing quick reply notifications for the Windows beta app: thanks to this feature, users can now reply to messages even when the app is minimized.
- The company has pushed the WhatsApp beta update for Android 2.22.16.7 to beta testers which brings a fix when sending a sticker from a third-party keyboard.
- WhatsApp plans to update the app’s business terms in the future, but nothing really changes: the update is required to comply with various regulations around the world, and the new business terms will only apply to businesses.
- The platform is rolling out the ability to apply the default message timer to multiple chats at the same time. The feature has been released to some beta users.
- WhatsApp is working on bringing the ability to post voice notes for status updates in a future version of the app.
WhatsApp will improve document sending with a new feature that was previously exclusive to photos.
As detailed by the specialized website Wabetainfo, another important novelty, the app plans to allow users to add a caption to documents before sharing them.
When sharing a document, you can conveniently add a caption. The interface is the same as when sharing media (Photos and Videos), so there is a text field where the user can enter text.
Also according to the information, all the news will be released in the future, gradually.