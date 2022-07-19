THIS Friends star turned down The Big Bang Theory

In its 12 seasons, The Big Bang Theory has featured guest appearances from icons of the geek universe, comedy legends and some of TV’s most beloved actors. What many fans do not know is that a star of Friends – even after being invited by Kaley Cuoco – refused to act in the sitcom.

“The Big Bang Theory is about genius scientists Sheldon and Leonard. But all that genius doesn’t help them interact with people, especially women. Everything changes when a free-spirited beauty named Penny moves in next door.

Continues after advertising

It is worth remembering that The Big Bang Theory was shown between 2007 and 2019, with 279 episodes and 12 seasons. The series by Chuck Lorre and Bill Prady also stood out in the most important awards in the entertainment industry.

We explain below why a famous actress from Friends did not accept to participate in The Big Bang Theory and her relationship with Kaley Cuoco; check out.

Jennifer Aniston didn’t want to be on Big Bang Theory

In more than a decade on the air, The Big Bang Theory has brought iconic cameos. Even science and technology icons – such as Bill Gates, Elon Musk and Stephen Hawking – have been on the sitcom.

Many fans don’t know, but Kaley Cuoco was instrumental in securing some of these appearances. Actor William Shatner, for example, only accepted to act in the series after meeting Penny’s interpreter.

“By the final season, he already knew Kaley Cuoco. They had acted together in a commercial. When I called him, the first thing he asked me was if there was a scene with Kaley,” says producer Steve Holland.

Even with her great influence, Kaley Cuoco failed to convince Jennifer Aniston, Rachel from Friends, to participate in The Big Bang Theory.

Since childhood, Kaley Cuoco saw Jennifer Aniston as an example to follow.

In an interview with an American website, Cuoco was asked about the actress she would most like to see in Big Bang Theory.

“Jennifer Aniston!” replied Penny’s interpreter, without blinking.

Kaley Cuoco also revealed that she was not able to convince the star of Friends to act in The Big Bang Theory.

The actress did not reveal the reason for the refusal, but everything indicates that the refusal involved contractual obligations and scheduling conflicts.

“I love Jennifer Aniston! She is also my style icon. She is the coolest woman in the world,” the actress commented.

Kaley Cuoco is currently starring in the HBO Max mystery series The Flight Attendant. Jennifer Aniston, in turn, plays the protagonist Alex Levy in The Morning Show, shown on Apple TV+.

You can watch The Big Bang Theory on HBO Max. Friends is also on the platform.