Thor 4: Natalie Portman Says Love and Thunder is Marvel’s Gayest Movie

Starring Chris Hemsworth and a great cast, the newest film in Phase 4 of the MCU bet on representation.

Since the beginning of the month, the public has been witnessing the new journey of Chris Hemsworth as Thor, signed from the vision of director Taika Waititi. With a hugely menacing villain and breathtaking new characters, Love and Thunder has hit theaters across the country, once again bringing the Asgardian god into the spotlight of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

And speaking of the feature, during an interview that took place at one of the screenings of the film, Natalie Portman, interpreter of the Mighty Thor, said after being asked by a fan that Love and Thunder (in the original) is “the gayest movie from Marvel”; corroborated by Waititi. Recently, the subject came up again during a conversation between the actress and the journalist and film critic, Andrew Freund, reinforcing, the star, the inclusive character of the production.

“I love this read [inclusiva] about the movie. I love that being portrayed in the movie. I mean, are you flying over rainbows…or am I imagining it? That’s the core of the comics. I feel like that’s where it all started. It’s very true to the material, I think.”declared Portman.

It is worth mentioning that Taika had also addressed the issue of representation in Hollywood blockbusters publicly. In an interview for the newspaper Telegraphthe filmmaker put: “To think that people go to the movies and say, ‘Did you see those two women kissing?’ It’s insane that people are still shocked by this. Why is it not normalized?”.

“The good thing about [a representação queer] in these films, we see it as something normalized. I think this is cool. More people will come to understand that everything is fine.”also added the director.

LOVE AND THUNDER SUFFERS RELIGIOUS GROUP BOYCOTT





Thor 4 is being targeted by the American Christian group, One Million Moms (OMM)as a film with “explicit LGBTQIA+ scenes,” according to the IndieWire. The religious organization says on its website that the production introduces very strong queer themes through the characters, thus promoting a boycott of the feature.

For those who don’t know, One Million Moms has boycotted other Disney films, such as Toy Story 4 and Beauty and the Beast, for LGBTQIA+ representation. Also, it’s not the first time that Marvel has faced genre censorship, as Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness was banned from airing in Saudi Arabia. Recently, the animation Lightyear, also suffered attacks on account of a lesbian character.

