“To be confirmed soon”; Zenit ‘hits the hammer’ and Flamengo is informed of the final decision on Wendel

The transfer window for Brazilian teams to reinforce their squads opened on Monday (18), but Flamengo anticipated and already announced the hiring of two reinforcements and has another very well underway. Everton Cebolinha, for example, can make its debut this Wednesday (20), when Rubro-Negro will host Juventude, at Maracanã, in a game valid for the 18th round of the Brasileirão. Arturo Vidal, who recently arrived in Gávea, on the other hand, may take some time to make his debut.

Who should be the next to arrive is the midfielder Wallace. The player’s agents have already left for Italy last week to try to convince Udinese’s managers to release the midfielder. The trend is that the outcome of this negotiation will occur in the next few days. On the other hand, Marcos Braz’s big dream in this window should not land in Gávea. According to the journalist Venê CasagrandeWendel should extend his contract with Zenit, from Russia.

“Wendel accepts a renewal proposal with Zenit and frustrates Flamengo’s dream of having him on loan.

The midfielder’s managers have reached an agreement with the Russians, and the extension of the bond, which currently runs until 2025, will be confirmed soon.” wrote Venê on his twitter.Flamengo wanted to have the midfielder on loan until 2023.

Marcos Braz’s idea was to activate the FIFA clause, which recently allowed players who play in Ukraine and Russia to suspend their contract until June next year.. However, with the player refusing to suspend the contract and still renewing with Zenit until 2025, the Cariocas have no chance of repatriating the Brazilian in this transfer window.

Now, Marcos Braz will again map the market to try to bring a steering wheel, which at the moment has only João Gomes, Thiago Maia and in a few days with the Chilean Arturo Vidal. For the midfield, the board tries to replace Arrascaeta. The directors’ big dream was Oscar, but Braz admitted this Monday (18) that there is no possibility of bringing the athlete at that moment.