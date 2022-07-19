The best gems from the streaming service’s catalog!
THE Netflix is not big of streamings for nothing: since its inception, the service has been following a journey of extreme popularity among the public, something that has ensured its credibility in the industry. While the company is no longer the same as it was before and subscriber numbers have dropped dramatically, it is a fact that Netflix has yet to be fully intimidated by such issues, and we continue to be bombarded with a barrage of new releases all the time.
You films, for example, are one of the company’s main focuses. There are for all tastes and ages, and even if many are forgettable and of dubious taste, there are still hidden gems in the streaming.
With that in mind, we gathered here top 10 Netflix original movies to help you decide what to watch without leaving quality aside!
Attack of the Dogs (2021)
Attack of the Dogs was one of the most popular films of this year’s awards season, as Oscarand although it didn’t win the most coveted statuette in cinema, it’s still proof that Netflix can make good productions.
Directed by Jane Campion, Attack of the Dogs is a western that follows the troubled relationship between an arrogant farmer, his brother’s new wife and their teenage son, a dynamic that will culminate in the revelation of a life-shattering secret.
The cast of the film has names like Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst, Kodi Smit-McPhee and Jesse Plemons.
The Irishman (2019)
Don’t be intimidated by the length of the film: the irish It’s definitely one of the best Netflix movies out there. With master’s direction Martin Scorsesethe plot follows the story of Frank Sheeran (Robert DeNiro), a man who reminisces about his past as a mob hitman. And that’s how he became the prime suspect in the disappearance of a famous union leader.
In addition to DeNiro, the irish has Al Pacino, Joe Pesci, Stephen Graham, Harvey Keitel and Anna Paquin in the cast.
Blood Detachment (2020)
Blood Detachment is yet another original production of the service of streaming which is worth checking out, especially if you like war dramas. In the plot, we follow four veterans who return to the Vietnamdecades after the end of the conflict, to find the remains of their leader and a fortune in gold that is hidden there.
With legendary direction Spike Lee, Blood Detachment has a cast made up of actors such as Delroy Lindo, Jonathan Majors, Clarke Peters and Norm Lewis. In addition, it was the penultimate film in the career of the unforgettable Chadwick Boseman.
Rome (2018)
winner of Oscar for Best International Film in 2019, Pomegranate follows the routine of a middle-class Mexican family whose lives are silently controlled by their maid. Set in the 1970s, the feature shows various social events that, little by little, are transforming everyone’s lives.
Pomegranate has direction of Alfonso Cuarón and the big star of the movie is Yalitza Apparitionactress who gives life to Cleothe maid who takes care of the family.
The Lost Daughter (2021)
Inspired by the author’s homonymous work Elena Ferrantethe film the lost daughter also deserves attention as one of the best original productions on Netflix. In the plot, Leda’s peaceful vacation (Olivia Colman) are interrupted when his obsession with a young mother, who is also staying there, brings up bitter and revealing memories of his past.
The adaptation of the lost daughter has direction of Maggie Gyllenhaal and has names like Dakota Johnson, Jessie Buckley, Paul Mescal, Ed Harris and Oliver Jackson-Cohen in the cast.
Pieces of a Woman (2020)
When a woman’s very complicated childbirth results in tragic consequences, she will have to deal with an intense emotional burden as she becomes increasingly isolated from her husband and family. This is the premise of Pieces of a Womanmovie of Kornel Mundruczó which also deserves your attention for presenting an exciting and realistic drama.
Starred by Vanessa Kirbythe list has Shia LaBeouf, Ellen Burstyn, Benny Safdie and Sarah Snook.
The Imperfect Plan (2018)
If there’s one thing that Netflix has plenty of, it’s romantic comedy. The genre marks a good part of the platform’s catalog, something that can be an obstacle for those who want to find a quality film. So here’s the answer: The Imperfect Plan It’s a great choice for passionate hearts that don’t give up great clichés.
In the film, two exhausted assistants come together to organize the foolproof plan: make their bosses fall in love and thus achieve some peace in their lives.
The perfect plan is directed by Claire Scanlon and has Zoey Deutch, Glen Powell, Lucy Liu and Taye Diggs in the cast.
The Street of Fear trilogy (2021)
Fans of the horror genre are also well served on Netflix: the trilogy Fear Street is perfect for those who want to embark on engaging stories and, of course, with a lot of horror. Composed of the films Rua do Medo: 1994 – Part I, Rua do Medo: 1978 – Part II and Rua do Medo: 1666 – Part IIIthe franchise run by Leigh Janiak follows the story of a city where its residents behave strangely.
With events connected, each film gradually shows the reasons for such disturbing events, something that may be related to a terrible curse that doomed all the inhabitants of the region.
The trilogy features actors such as Sadie Sink, Maya Hawke, Kiana Madeira and Gillian Jacobs in the cast.
Beasts of No Nation (2015)
The film Beasts of No Nation tells the story of Agu (Abraham Attah), a boy who, separated from his parents during a civil war, is forced to fight alongside mercenaries, which ends up turning him into a soldier. Faced with a hostile environment and a scenario of armed conflicts, the boy needs to put his childhood aside in order to survive.
Directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, Beasts of No Nation shows Agu’s transformation into a young soldier and how war can have irreparable consequences. The feature also has the talented Idris Elba in the cast.
Klaus (2019)
the animated movie Klaus was one of the big surprises of Netflix in recent years, so it could not be left out of this list. In the plot, the friendship between a postman and a lonely toy manufacturer will be largely responsible for bringing joy and life to a small cold town.
with direction of Sergio Pablos, Klaus is a perfect animation for those who love the Christmas atmosphere and do not give up living the date every day of the year. It’s exciting and it’s sure to leave a warm feeling in your heart!
Do you have any more recommendations? Leave it in the comments!